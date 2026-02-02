Anzeige
WKN: A0CAN7 | ISIN: US3205171057 | Ticker-Symbol: FT2
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 21:06
21,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
02.02.2026 22:30 Uhr
First Horizon Bank: First Horizon Wealth Management Welcomes Eric Teal as Chief Investment Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Eric Teal has joined First Horizon Wealth Management as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO). As CIO, Teal will lead a team of talented investment professionals that set investment strategy, oversee a robust portfolio construction process and share practical market insights with First Horizon Wealth Management clients.

Teal joins First Horizon Wealth Management from Comerica, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and a key member of the wealth management senior leadership team. Prior to that, he was Managing Director and Investment Manager with U. S. Bank Private Wealth Management and served more than 10 years as Chief Investment Officer at First Citizens Bank.

"We are pleased to have Eric join our Wealth Management leadership team. He brings proven leadership, a disciplined approach to investing and a passion for client engagement," said Martin de Laureal, Head of Wealth Management and Private Banking for First Horizon. "As CIO, his experience will enhance our team's strategy so clients can plan with confidence and realize their long-term goals."

Teal holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and International Studies from Rhodes College in Memphis, a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Memphis and completed the International Economics and Trade Study Program at the London School of Economics. He is currently Treasurer of the PBS North Carolina Foundation Board and prior Chairman of the PBS North Carolina Board of Trustees.

About First Horizon Wealth Management
 With a client-centric mission, First Horizon Wealth Management offers expertise in Investment Management, Estate & Financial Planning, Trust, Family Office and Private Banking services for our clients. For more information about First Horizon Wealth Management, visit https://www.firsthorizon.com/Wealth-Management.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank

© 2026 PR Newswire
