First Horizon Bank: First Horizon Wealth Management Welcomes Eric Teal as Chief Investment Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Eric Teal has joined First Horizon Wealth Management as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO). As CIO, Teal will lead a team of talented investment professionals that set investment strategy, oversee a robust portfolio construction process and share practical market insights with First Horizon Wealth Management clients.

Teal joins First Horizon Wealth Management from Comerica, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and a key member of the wealth management senior leadership team. Prior to that, he was Managing Director and Investment Manager with U. S. Bank Private Wealth Management and served more than 10 years as Chief Investment Officer at First Citizens Bank.

"We are pleased to have Eric join our Wealth Management leadership team. He brings proven leadership, a disciplined approach to investing and a passion for client engagement," said Martin de Laureal, Head of Wealth Management and Private Banking for First Horizon. "As CIO, his experience will enhance our team's strategy so clients can plan with confidence and realize their long-term goals."

Teal holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and International Studies from Rhodes College in Memphis, a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Memphis and completed the International Economics and Trade Study Program at the London School of Economics. He is currently Treasurer of the PBS North Carolina Foundation Board and prior Chairman of the PBS North Carolina Board of Trustees.

