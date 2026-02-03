eQ Oyj: eQ's 2030 strategy: returning to strong growth

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

3 February 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

The aim of eQ's updated strategy 2030 is returning to strong growth. This growth is based on eQ's unique strengths, extensive experience, and the top-notch expertise of our specialists as trusted asset managers for institutions. Our goal is to further strengthen the customer and employee experience, expand our business both internationally and to private customers, and to double our operating profit by the end of 2030.

eQ has a strong position in long-term active asset management and corporate finance for professionals in Finland. The company's strengths include long-standing experience and excellence in the private equity market, real estate investments, equity and fixed income products, and advising on mergers and acquisitions and real estate transactions.

"Our core mission is to build sustainable prosperity and growth for our customers and society as a whole. When our customers grow and prosper, we at eQ prosper with them. Our goal is to be the most preferred and trusted asset management partner for clients, partners, and professionals alike," says Jouko Pölönen, CEO of eQ.

The last four years have been challenging in terms of the operating environment due to Russia's war of aggression, inflation, and the subsequent rise in interest rates, and rising geopolitical and trade risks. In Finland this has been reflected in weak economic growth, rising unemployment, falling confidence and, in particular, real estate investment and valuations. The challenging operating environment and the redemptions of real estate funds have also been reflected in eQ's slowing growth and performance in recent years. Despite all the uncertainty, the economic outlook for this year and next one is more positive than in recent years, and the Finnish economy is expected to turn to growth.

"At eQ, we are committed to returning to a path of strong growth together with our clients and by expanding our business to international institutional clients as well as domestic private clients. The need and market for professional asset management are growing, and we expect the strongest growth to come from the unlisted private equity market, which has delivered almost double the returns of the listed market over the past 20 years for e.g. domestic pension investors. Mega-trends such as urbanisation, ageing populations, public debt, investments in defence, AI utilisation, and the green transition, as well as an emphasis on personal responsibility and preparedness, also open up growth opportunities for professional asset management," Pölönen continues.

eQ aims for strong growth and doubling of operating profit

eQ's strong position in long-term active asset management and corporate finance for professionals in Finland will remain at the heart of the strategy and will be further strengthened.

Strong growth will be sought in the private equity market that invests in small and medium-sized enterprises and by strengthening our position as Finland's leading real estate asset manager and advisor. eQ develops products and services together with its clients and partners, offering clients a wide range of services for sustainable prosperity and growth. The first parallel fund, eQ PE Direct I, has just been launched as a new product.

The company will also seek growth from new client groups by expanding its business into international institutional clients, particularly in private equity and real estate, and domestic private clients by offering them investment solutions that are also used by institutional investors. There is also knowledge-based synergy between asset management and corporate finance that supports growth.

"The strategy of strong growth is mainly implemented through organic growth. Through partnerships, we seek wider international and domestic distribution for our services and complement the services we offer to our customers. We are also open to exploring potential mergers and acquisitions that create added value for clients and owners," Pölönen says.

Achieving these goals will require larger but moderate investments in personnel, skills development, client experience, technology, and digital services in the early part of the strategy period. eQ's businesses tie up little capital, which allows the profit for the financial period to be distributed to shareholders as dividends.

eQ Plc's strategic objectives are:

Competitive returns and the smoothest customer service

The most attractive and engaging work community in the field

Strong profitable growth and doubling of operating profit by the end of 2030

Efficient quality: cost/income ratio below 50%

Strong dividend: the profit for the financial period is distributed as dividends, safeguarding capital adequacy, liquidity, and investments.

"It is inspiring to start building sustainable prosperity and growth on eQ's unique strengths, extensive experience, and the top-notch expertise of our specialists. By being client-oriented, innovative, and agile, and by continuously developing our operations together with clients, staff, and partners, we will succeed in our goal to build eQ into the most preferred and trusted asset management partner there is," Pölönen sums up.

eQ Plc

