Dienstag, 03.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: 588732 | ISIN: FI0009009617
Lang & Schwarz
03.02.26 | 08:18
10,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
03.02.2026 07:06 Uhr
eQ Oyj: eQ Group is renewing its management team

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release
3 February 2026 at 8:00 AM

eQ is renewing the composition of its Management Team to support the implementation of the strategy and the management of the Group. eQ's Board of Directors has appointed the Group's Management Team and the new Management Team will start its work on 3 February 2026 under the leadership of CEO Jouko Pölönen.

Composition of the Management Team from 3 February 2026:

  • Jouko Pölönen, CEO of eQ Plc, M.Sc. (Econ.), EMBA (born 1970)
  • Tero Estovirta, CEO of eQ Asset Management Ltd, M.Sc. (Tech.) (born 1971)
  • Jacob af Forselles, CEO of Advium Corporate Finance Oy, M.Sc. (Econ.), LL.B (born 1973)
  • Kirsi Hokka, Customer Relations, M. Sc. (Econ) (born 1965)
  • Taina Kyllönen, Human Resources and Communications, M.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1967)
  • Arimo Leppä, Technology and Development, LL.M. (born 1984)
  • Antti Lyytikäinen, Finance, M.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1981)
  • Juha Surve, Legal, LL.M., M. Sc. (Econ) (born 1980)

The eQ Group's operations and reporting will henceforth consist of two business segments: asset management and corporate finance. Asset Management is divided into three business areas: Private Equity, Real Estate, and Equity and Fixed Income. The heads of these business areas and members of the eQ Asset Management's Management Team are

  • Staffan Jåfs, Private Equity, M. Sc. (Econ) (born 1974)
  • Jennifer Eloheimo, Real Estate, LL.M. (born 1980)
  • Veli-Pekka Heikkinen, Equity and Fixed Income, D.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1968)

The updated strategy of the company has been published on 3 February 2026.

The CVs and photos of the members of the Management Team are available on the company's website: www.eQ.fi

eQ Plc

Additional information:

CEO, Jouko Pölönen, tel +358 501282
Chief HR and Communications Officer, Taina Kyllönen, tel. +358 405822175

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, key media outlets

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.


