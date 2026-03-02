Anzeige
WKN: 588732 | ISIN: FI0009009617
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
eQ Oyj: Pertti Vanhanen appointed Director, International Business at eQ Group

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release - Changes board/management/auditors
2 March 2026 at 9:00 AM

Pertti Vanhanen, EMBA, has been appointed Director, International Business, as well as a member of the Management Team of eQ Group. He will start in his role on 2 March 2026, working in both London and Helsinki.

In line with the 2030 strategy, eQ is seeking strong growth by expanding its business into international markets and institutional clients, particularly in Private Equity and real estate investments. Vanhanen is an experienced real estate investment professional and leader with an extensive international career serving major real estate investors. Most recently, he served as CEO for the European and Singapore operations of the Australian company Cromwell Property Group. Prior to that, he held several international top leadership positions at the UK-based asset management and investment company Aberdeen between 2002 and 2020.

eQ's international sales was already strengthened in summer 2025, when Kasperi Putkonen - who had worked for example at Goldman Sachs in London - was appointed Director responsible for international sales, and Sara Hedberg Chance began as a partner to eQ. Before her career as an independent adviser, Hedberg Chance worked as CEO of Altamar Capital Partners.

"I warmly welcome Pertti to eQ. His strong track record in value creation in international real estate markets, combined with his solid expertise and international experience, brings an excellent addition to our entrepreneurial and committed team. I believe that Pertti, Kasperi and Sara together with the entire eQ team will put our international business on a strong growth path," says Jouko Pölönen, CEO of eQ Plc.

"It is an honour to join eQ's skilled team and be part of the story, and to bring my expertise to our investor clients and a growing Finnish company. The eQ team has done great work in the real estate and PE sectors, and investing in internationalisation is a natural next strategic step. I believe our existing products are attractive to international investors as well. At the same time, we are exploring other opportunities to expand our international business," says Pertti Vanhanen.

Vanhanen's CV and photo are attached to this release.

eQ Plc

For further information, please, contact:
CEO, Jouko Pölönen, tel +358 501282
Chief HR and Communications Officer, Taina Kyllönen, tel. +358 405822175
Director, International Business, Pertti Vanhanen, tel. + 44 792059394

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, key media outlets

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
