

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amundi S.A. (AMDUF) on Tuesday reported higher pre-tax earnings for the fourth quarter. The company also announced plans to launch a share buyback programme of up to €500 million beginning February 4, which is expected to be spread over approximately one year.



Profit before tax rose to €474 million, from €431 million a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted pre-tax income reached €519 million, up 12.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024



Net income attributable to the group amounted to €346 million or €1.68 per share, down 1% from €349 million or €1.70 per share a year ago. The result included an exceptional restructuring charge of €8 million related to the company's optimisation plan.



Adjusted net income was €376 million or €1.82 per share, compared with €377 million or €1.84 per share in the prior-year period.



Restated for an exceptional tax contribution, adjusted net income would have been €387 million, representing a 3% increase year-on-year.



Revenue for the quarter declined to €883 million from €901 million a year earlier. However, adjusted net revenues rose 8.2% to €899 million from €831 million last year.



Net inflows for the fourth quarter reached €20.9 billion.



Assets under management as of December 31, 2025 increased 6.2% year-on-year to an all-time high of €2,380 billion.



Additionally, the board intends to propose a dividend of €4.25 per share for 2025.



