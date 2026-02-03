

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Demant A/S (DEMANT.CO) released a profit for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at DKK2.367 billion, or DKK11.20 per share. This compares with DKK2.892 billion, or DKK13.31 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Demant A/S reported adjusted earnings of DKK11.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to DKK22.971 billion from DKK22.419 billion last year.



Demant A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK2.367 Bln. vs. DKK2.892 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK11.20 vs. DKK13.31 last year. -Revenue: DKK22.971 Bln vs. DKK22.419 Bln last year.



