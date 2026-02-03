

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius (SRT3.DE, SRT.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 net profit was 155 million euros, an increase of 84.3% from last year. Underlying net profit was up 18.2 percent to 331 million euros from 280 million euros in 2024. Underlying earnings per ordinary share rose to 4.78 euros from 4.05 euros. According to preliminary figures, sales revenue increased 7.6 percent in constant currencies to 3.5 billion euros. Reported growth was 4.7 percent, for the period.



For fiscal 2026, Sartorius expects its profitable growth trajectory to continue. Management expects sales revenue growth in constant currencies to be between around 5 and 9 percent. The underlying EBITDA margin is projected to increase to slightly above 30 percent.



At previous close, Sartorius preferred share was trading at 234.80 euros, down 0.4%.



