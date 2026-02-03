Hyundai Mobis Forms Global Alliance for Next-Generation Display Technologies

Hyundai Mobis and its global partners have formed a global alliance for Holographic Windshield Display (HWD)

The alliance combines capabilities in systems (Hyundai Mobis), optics (ZEISS), film (tesa), and automotive glass (Sekurit), targeting mass production starting by 2029

HWD utilizes the vehicle's front windshield as a giant display, separating driver and passenger screens to ensure both safety and convenience

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) has partnered with global leading companies to secure the next-generation vehicle display market. Hyundai Mobis announced on the 3rd the launch of the "Quad Alliance" with European specialist companies, each possessing leading technologies in their respective fields, for the mass production of Holographic Windshield Displays (HWD).

This technology development alliance includes Germany's ZEISS, which possesses world-class optical technology; Germany's tesa, a global leading company in tape adhesion; and France's Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Europe's top automotive glass manufacturer, joining forces with Hyundai Mobis. Hyundai Mobis plans to expand the collaborative ecosystem to four companies and pursue the actual commercialization of HWD by 2029.

The Holographic Windshield Display (HWD) is an innovative technology that utilizes the vehicle's front windshield as a massive display without a separate physical screen, enabling drivers to view driving information without distracting their gaze. Its key advantage lies in precisely projecting diverse driving information and infotainment images onto the eye level of the driver and passenger using a special 'Holographic Optical Element (HOE)' film laminated within the windshield glass.

HWD employs holographic optical element(HOE) with a transmittance of 92% or higher (clear glass level) and an overwhelming brightness exceeding 10,000 nits (twice the level of outdoor LED billboards), providing clear image quality even in bright daylight environments. Furthermore, leveraging the precise light redirection feature of HOE, the system is designed to prevent the driver from viewing the passenger-side screen. This allows the passenger to safely enjoy various infotainment features like video viewing and gaming even while driving. This technology maximizes driving safety and space utilization, and is expected to emerge as a core technology for future mobility.

Through this four-party alliance, Hyundai Mobis will oversee the system design and integration of the overall HWD system and the image-projecting projector, leveraging its expertise in vehicle interface solutions. ZEISS will handle the optical design and master development of the HOE film, while tesa will ensure reliable and precise mass replication of holographic films. Sekurit will handle the precision process of bonding the film to the windshield glass.

This technology collaboration signifies the establishment of a 'one-stop supply chain solution' encompassing everything from HWD's optical design to HOE replication and system assembly. Hyundai Mobis' strategy is to secure both mass-production quality and reliability by proactively establishing a supply chain ecosystem, on top of its leading technological capabilities.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis has garnered significant interest from major customers by successively unveiling advanced models featuring this technology at global exhibitions including CES, the German IAA, and the Shanghai Motor Show. Notably, at CES 2026 held in the US last month, it won an Innovation Award, once again proving its technological competitiveness.

"Through this core technology that unlocks the future of automotive displays, we will provide differentiated value to our customers," said Jung Soo-kyung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Automotive Electronics Business Unit at Hyundai Mobis. "We will closely collaborate with global partners through the mass production phase to maximize our technological competitiveness and firmly establish our image as a leader in innovative technology in the global market."

