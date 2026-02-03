Tamar Minerals Plc - Specimen Hill Drilling Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

3 February 2026

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar" or the "Company")

Specimen Hill Drilling Update

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the exploration company primarily focused on tin and copper in the South West of England, is pleased to announce an update on the drilling program from the Specimen Hill Project to ASX listed White Energy Company Limited (ASX: WEC, OTC: WECFF) ("White Energy").

On 30 January 2026, White Energy provided an update on the Specimen Hill drilling program which. The drilling is targeting a series of induced polarisation ("IP"), magnetic and anomalous geochemical signatures as well as verifying the results of previous drill programs. The area is highly prospective for copper and gold deposits with widespread outcrop of copper hosting minerals. The program is expected to substantially increase the geological knowledge of the area and the types of mineralisation present, providing guidance for future exploration programs. Four holes have been completed with core logging and assays pending, with a further seven to nine holes expected to be drilled. The full text of the announcement in the link below:

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/WEC/03050867.pdf

As mentioned in the previous Specimen Hill update announcement on the 31 March 2025, Tamar Minerals retains a 3% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on all future mineral sales from the project area.

Mark Thompson, CEO of Tamar Minerals commented:

"We're encouraged by the progress White Energy is making at Specimen Hill and the early indications of a compelling mineral system, with Tamar Minerals standing to benefit directly through our 3% net smelter royalty, underpinning long-term value for our shareholders as the project advances".

