Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BFC | ISIN: GB00BTXXYC84 | Ticker-Symbol: LYC
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 08:06
0,033 Euro
-27,47 % -0,013
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAMAR MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAMAR MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0330,04308:22
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tamar Minerals Plc - Specimen Hill Drilling Update

Tamar Minerals Plc - Specimen Hill Drilling Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

3 February 2026

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar" or the "Company")

Specimen Hill Drilling Update

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the exploration company primarily focused on tin and copper in the South West of England, is pleased to announce an update on the drilling program from the Specimen Hill Project to ASX listed White Energy Company Limited (ASX: WEC, OTC: WECFF) ("White Energy").

On 30 January 2026, White Energy provided an update on the Specimen Hill drilling program which. The drilling is targeting a series of induced polarisation ("IP"), magnetic and anomalous geochemical signatures as well as verifying the results of previous drill programs. The area is highly prospective for copper and gold deposits with widespread outcrop of copper hosting minerals. The program is expected to substantially increase the geological knowledge of the area and the types of mineralisation present, providing guidance for future exploration programs. Four holes have been completed with core logging and assays pending, with a further seven to nine holes expected to be drilled. The full text of the announcement in the link below:

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/WEC/03050867.pdf

As mentioned in the previous Specimen Hill update announcement on the 31 March 2025, Tamar Minerals retains a 3% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on all future mineral sales from the project area.

Mark Thompson, CEO of Tamar Minerals commented:

"We're encouraged by the progress White Energy is making at Specimen Hill and the early indications of a compelling mineral system, with Tamar Minerals standing to benefit directly through our 3% net smelter royalty, underpinning long-term value for our shareholders as the project advances".

For further information, please contact:

Tamar Minerals plc020 3005 5000

Mark Thompson (Chief Executive)

VSA Capital Limited020 3005 5000

Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker

Andrew Raca/Dylan Sadie (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)


© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.