

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yokogawa Electric Corporation (YKE.F) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY44.838 billion, or JPY175.58 per share. This compares with JPY38.700 billion, or JPY148.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to JPY434.315 billion from JPY408.887 billion last year.



Yokogawa Electric Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY44.838 Bln. vs. JPY38.700 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY175.58 vs. JPY148.74 last year. -Revenue: JPY434.315 Bln vs. JPY408.887 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News