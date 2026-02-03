DJ Ørsted signs agreement with CIP to divest its European onshore business, finalising divestment programme as planned

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted signs agreement with CIP to divest its European onshore business, finalising divestment programme as planned 03-Feb-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3.2.2026 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind, has signed an agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fifth flagship fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), to divest its entire European onshore business. The total value of the transaction is EUR 1.44 billion (DKK 10.7 billion) with expected closing in Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Together with the 50 % divestment of Hornsea 3 and the agreement to divest 55 % of Changhua 2, Ørsted has now signed the three cornerstone transactions that were previously announced. Ørsted has thereby finalised its divestment programme as planned and significantly strengthened its financial foundation. With the divestment of its European onshore business, Ørsted has signed transactions during 2025-2026 with proceeds totalling approx. DKK 46 billion, delivering on the company's target of more than DKK 35 billion in proceeds during this period. Together with the strengthening of Ørsted's balance sheet and the finalisation of its divestment programme, the transaction also contributes to delivering on Ørsted's strategic priority of refocusing on offshore wind in its core European markets, where a significant amount of capacity is expected to be tendered in the coming years. Trond Westlie, Chief Financial Officer of Ørsted, says: "Ørsted's European onshore business has developed a very solid pipeline and project portfolio, and I'm very satisfied that we've found a new owner of that business in CIP, as we've decided to concentrate our efforts on offshore wind in our core European markets. The divestment of our European onshore platform finalises the divestment programme that we've laid out, and we've now substantially strengthened Ørsted's financial position." Mads Skovgaard-Andersen, CIO and Partner in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, says: "With this significant acquisition across multiple markets and technologies, we further strengthen our presence in Europe. The combined onshore wind, solar, and BESS portfolio complements our existing project portfolio and give us the scale to further accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and strengthen Europe's energy independence while delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns to our investors." Ørsted's European onshore business is active in Ireland, the UK, Germany, and Spain and spans onshore wind, solar energy, and battery storage projects. It comprises an operational capacity of 578 MW, 248 MW under construction, and a development pipeline. Separate to its European onshore business, Ørsted continues to own and operate its onshore business in the US, which has been run as a stand-alone business, since October 2025. For further details on the transaction structure and financial impact, please follow the following link:Annual reports and presentations | Ørsted For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Michael Korsgaard +45 99 55 95 52 Globalmedia@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, storage, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X. CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 35 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 200 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2300 employees across platforms. For more information, visit www.cip.com Attachments . 