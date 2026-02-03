

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Fortum Oyj (FORTUM.HE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR246 million, or EUR0.27 per share. This compares with EUR344 million, or EUR0.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to EUR1.444 billion from EUR1.435 billion last year.



Fortum Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR246 Mln. vs. EUR344 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.27 vs. EUR0.39 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.444 Bln vs. EUR1.435 Bln last year.



