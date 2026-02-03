

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seiko Epson Corp. (SEKEF) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY35.445 billion, or JPY110.63 per share. This compares with JPY47.379 billion, or JPY144.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to JPY1.044 trillion from JPY1.024 trillion last year.



Seiko Epson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY35.445 Bln. vs. JPY47.379 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY110.63 vs. JPY144.11 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.044 Tn vs. JPY1.024 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 127.95 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.390 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News