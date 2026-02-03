

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (IBIDF) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY31.000 billion, or JPY107.09 per share. This compares with JPY24.801 billion, or JPY83.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to JPY298.621 billion from JPY270.337 billion last year.



Ibiden Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY31.000 Bln. vs. JPY24.801 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY107.09 vs. JPY83.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY298.621 Bln vs. JPY270.337 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Ibiden has reaffirmed its guidance.



The company continues to expect a net income of JPY 37 billion, up 9.8% from last year. Earnings per share are still projected to be at JPY 132.50.



Ibiden still expects sales of JPY 420 trillion, up 13.7% from the previous year.



