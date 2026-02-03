

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-1/2-year high of 109.35 against the yen, nearly a 1-year high of 1.6797 against the euro and nearly a 5-year high of 0.9605 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 108.14, 1.6970 and 0.9506, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.7034 and 1.1648 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6949 and 1.1581, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 109.00 against the yen, 1.64 against the euro, 0.97 against the loonie, 0.71 against the greenback and 1.17 against the kiwi.



