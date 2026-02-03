Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Completes Copperline Field Program with Drill Permit Submitted for 2026

Company confirms historic copper-silver mineralization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Star Copper Corp.(CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that subsequent to its acquisition of a 100% interest in the Copperline Property located in north-central British Columbia, a reconnaissance field program was initiated with a summary of results reported below.

As reported in a Company news release of July 16, 2025, Company CEO Darryl Jones noted at the time that, "The Copperline Property is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio of high-grade copper assets in British Columbia. With its compelling geology, strong infrastructure access, and historical grades, Copperline represents an exceptional copper-silver opportunity in a proven metallogenic belt, with striking similarities to Iskut owned Imperial Metals this project could rapidly become a high priority"

The Copperline Property consists of eight mineral claims totaling approximately 4,502 hectares, situated near Skutsil Knob at the south end of the Driftwood Range, approximately 120 km north-northeast of Smithers, British Columbia (Figure 1).

Figure 1-Copperline Project Location. Star Copper 2025

Executive Summary

On October 30, 2025, Star Copper completed its inaugural reconnaissance field program on the 945-hectare Copperline Property, located approximately 120 km north-northeast of Smithers, British Columbia. The program successfully confirmed historic copper-silver mineralization and collected infill soil samples designed to test extensions of known geochemical anomalies. Assay results are pending.

Key Program Highlights

Confirmed visible copper mineralization at the historic Beaman Adit - four rock grab samples collected

Observed mineralized float with visible malachite on slopes below the historic Main Zone, likely derived from upslope mineralization

Completed infill soil sampling to test extensions of 2023 copper-in-soil anomalies (up to 463 ppm Cu); results pending

Located historic drill core storage on property at 649970 E / 6190360 N

Ground-truthed historic exploration data supporting the volcanic redbed copper-silver deposit model.

Property Overview

The Copperline Property surrounds Skutsil Knob at the south end of the Driftwood Range, hosting volcanic redbed copper-silver mineralization. (Vollo, 1974; Borovic, 1990).

The Copperline Property comprises 6 mineral tenures totalling 945 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia. The property is located at Latitude 55°50'N, Longitude 126°36'W (NTS 93M/15E), approximately 120 km north-northeast of Smithers. Access is by helicopter from Smithers or via logging roads extending from the Nilkitkwa River area.

The property hosts a volcanic redbed copper-silver deposit with strong geological similarities to the Sustut copper deposit (Imperial Metals) located 80 km to the northeast. Volcanic redbed deposits are known globally for their potential size and grade.

Mineralization consists of disseminated and stringer bornite, tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite, and chalcocite with rare native copper, hosted within calc-alkaline volcanics of the Lower Jurassic Telkwa Formation, Hazelton Group (Weicker, 2001; Houles, 2003).

Select Historic Drill Intercepts (1973-74)

Hole Interval(m) Cu(%) Ag(g/t) DR-9 25.0 2.54 50.4 DR-11 9.1 2.94 83.3 DR-12 3.0 3.05 78.9 DR-1 12.2 1.62 35.0

Table 1- Source: Vollo (1974, 1975); Weicker (2001). Note: Historic results are exploration information only and have not been verified by a Qualified Person. Star Copper 2025.

2025 Field Program

On October 30, 2025, a field crew was deployed by helicopter to the Copperline Property. Snow cover affected field conditions, with crews operating on snowshoes. Two field teams worked concurrently:

Soil Sampling Team: Completed infill soil sampling to follow up on anomalous copper-in-soil results from 2023

Prospecting Team: Conducted reconnaissance to confirm historic mineralization

Soil Sampling Program

The 2025 soil sampling program was designed to follow up on anomalous copper-in-soil results identified during the 2023 program (Rodway, 2023). The 2023 program returned highly anomalous copper values in the southeastern portion of the grid, including results of 449 ppm Cu and 463 ppm Cu, with anomalies remaining open to the east and south.

The 2025 sampling targeted infill and extension of these open anomalies along four east-west lines:

Line (UTMN) Coverage Objective 6190600N Extended to 650250E Eastern extension of anomaly 6190550N Extended to 650250E Re-sample, extend 463 ppm Cu area 6190500N Extended to 650250E Re-sample, extend 449 ppm Cu area 6190450N 649925E to 650250E Southern extension (new)

Table 2-Sample spacing: 25 m on all lines. Samples collected from B-horizon soils. Star Copper 2025.

Figure 2. Location of 2025 soil sample lines (black) overlain on 2023 copper-in-soil geochemistry results (Rodway, 2023). Note anomalous values up to 463 ppm Cu in the southeast portion of the 2023 grid, which remained open to the east and south. Star Copper 2025.

Rock Sampling & Prospecting Results

Despite challenging snow conditions, the prospecting team successfully confirmed historic mineralization and collected samples from multiple locations:

Beaman Adit (649878 E / 6190550 N)

Four grab samples were collected from the historic Beaman Adit and immediately adjacent areas. Visible malachite (copper carbonate) was observed, confirming copper mineralization at this location. A 2023 sample from this adit returned 1.93% Cu and 94.3 g/t Ag (Rodway, 2023).

Figure 3 (Three images). Malachite-bearing samples collected from the Beaman Adit area during the October 2025 field program. Green copper carbonate (malachite) staining is visible on sample surfaces. Star Copper 2025.

Mineralized Float Below Main Zone

While attempting to access historic trenches (obscured by snow), the field crew observed large boulders with visible malachite on slopes below the historic Main Zone. Two grab samples were collected. These boulders are interpreted as talus likely derived from the Main Zone mineralization upslope, providing additional confirmation of copper mineralization in the area.

Figure 4 (Two Images). Malachite-bearing float boulders observed on slopes below the Main Zone.

Star Copper 2025.

Historic Drill Core Storage (649970 E / 6190360 N)

The field crew located cross-stacked drill core. This core remains on property and is available for future examination, re-logging, and potential re-sampling for verification purposes.

Figure 5. Historic drill core.

Star Copper 2025.

Summary

Mineralization Style Confirmed: Visible malachite at the Beaman Adit is consistent with volcanic redbed copper-silver mineralization documented historically

Anomalous Soil Geochemistry: 2023 soil sampling returned values up to 463 ppm Cu with anomalies open to east and south; 2025 infill sampling designed to test these extensions (results pending)

Mineralization Confirmed in Float: Malachite-bearing boulders below Main Zone confirm presence of copper mineralization

Core Available for Verification: Location of historic drill core allows for future re-sampling and assay verification

Figure 6. Property Overview and Target Map. Star Copper 2025.

Several historically recommended exploration activities remain untested and represent priority targets:

IP Geophysical Survey: Recommended in 1990, 2001, and 2023 (Borovic, 1990; Weicker, 2001; Rodway, 2023) but never completed. Essential for vectoring toward sulphide mineralization at depth.

West Zone (MINFILE 093M230): Returned 2.14% Cu and 50.2 g/t Ag in 2003 sampling (Houles, 2003) - untested by drilling.

Dave's Zone (MINFILE 093M231): Outcrop occurrence east of Main Zone - untested by drilling.

Strike Extensions: No drilling north of DR-2 or south of DR-12 in Main Zone area.

Down-Dip Potential: Historic drilling to ~150m depth; mineralization remains open at depth.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Historic Estimates

The historic mineral inventory estimate of approximately 900,000 tonnes grading 2% Cu and 48 g/t Ag was prepared by Craigmont Mines Ltd. in 1973-74 prior to the implementation of NI 43-101 standards. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company is not treating this estimate as a current mineral resource. The estimate is included for information purposes only to demonstrate the historical exploration significance of the property.

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

