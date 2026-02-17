Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Announces $5,000,000 Flow-Through Share Financing to Fund Aggressive 2026 Drill Program; Phase 2 Drill Results Pending

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 through the issuance of up to 4,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (each, a "FT Share") at a price of C$1.25 per FT Share.

The Offering will be comprised solely of FT Shares and will not include any subscriber warrants. The FT Shares will be issued as "flow-through shares", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "TaxAct")

Use of Proceeds - Aggressive 2026 Drill Program

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", within the meaning of the Tax Act, on the Company's flagship Star Project in British Columbia. The Company expects the flow-through funds to directly support an aggressive 2026 drill program, including expanded step-out drilling, deeper testing of priority targets, and follow-up drilling guided by ongoing three-dimensional geological modeling and planned deep-penetrating 3D geophysics.

Phase 2 (2025) Drill Results Pending

Star Copper also reports that it has additional drill results pending from Phase 2 of its 2025 program. These results remain unreleased and will be disclosed once received, compiled, and reviewed in accordance with the Company's QA/QC procedures and disclosure standards.

Offering Terms and Closing

The Company anticipates closing the Offering on or about March 2, 2026, or such other date as the Company may determine, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District (watch our videos https://starcopper.com/media/). The Star Project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Projectwith follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com to watch our selection of videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/ or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans with respect its projects, statements regarding the Offering including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion or the expected closing date, the payment of finder's fees, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the use of gross proceeds, the Company's anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the Indata Project, including the preparation or any mineral resource estimate.

