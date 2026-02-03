Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
WKN: A3DL7T | ISIN: SE0017769995 | Ticker-Symbol: BGLA
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 09:47
10,960 Euro
+5,69 % +0,590
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGAIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
BioGaia AB: BioGaia's results for the fourth quarter to exceed market expectations

(Figures in the brackets refer to the same period the previous year)

During the fourth quarter of 2025, BioGaia's sales were positively affected by quarterly variations for individual orders of approximately SEK 35 million.

For the fourth quarter, sales are preliminarily estimated at SEK 441 million (365), an increase of 21% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 32%). The operating profit for the fourth quarter is preliminarily estimated at SEK 121 million (103), an increase of 17% and an operating margin of 27% (28%).

BioGaia publishes the interim report for the fourth quarter 2025 on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 08:00 a.m. CET, followed by an audiocast at 09:30 a.m. CET.

Contacts:
Alexander Kotsinas, CFO
Email: alexander.kotsinas@biogaia.com
Phone: +46 735 00 11 11

Mikaela Idermark Stern, Corporate Communications
Email: mikaela.idermark.stern@biogaia.com
Phone: +46 730 95 61 50

About BioGaia
BioGaia is a Swedish probiotic company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 35 years. BioGaia develops, manufactures, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com

This disclosure contains information that BioGaia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on February 3, 2026.


