Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DL7T | ISIN: SE0017769995 | Ticker-Symbol: BGLA
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 09:30
10,130 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGAIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOGAIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,19015:07
10,14010,15015:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 12:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioGaia AB extends long-standing distribution partnership with Ewopharma

BioGaia AB (NASDAQ: BIOG) has signed a renewed distribution agreement with Ewopharma. The extended agreement reinforces the companies' successful collaboration to date and reflects a shared ambition to further accelerate growth across the European region.

Ewopharma is a pharmaceutical marketing organization and commercialization partner active in Central Eastern Europe and Switzerland, with expertise spanning prescription medicines, OTC products, and Consumer Health.

Under the new agreement, Ewopharma will distribute a broad range of BioGaia's product portfolio in more than 15 European countries, strengthening the companies' joint efforts to make BioGaia's probiotic products more widely available to consumers.

"We are very pleased to continue this partnership with Ewopharma," says Theresa Agnew, President and CEO of BioGaia. "Their deep knowledge of European markets, strong commercial capabilities, and well-established distribution network enable us to reach more consumers and healthcare professionals with our high-quality probiotic products. Ewopharma's local expertise and commitment to our brand have been instrumental in driving our growth in Central Eastern Europe."

"We are proud to extend our partnership with BioGaia," says Alain Staub, President of the Board of Directors and CEO of Ewopharma. "This agreement underscores our mutual trust and shared vision for the region. We look forward to continuing to expand the reach of BioGaia's innovative portfolio across our markets."

This renewed agreement marks an important milestone in BioGaia's international growth strategy and reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its global presence through partnerships with trusted and experienced distributors.

Follow us:
Subscribe to BioGaia press releases here
LinkedIn here

Contacts:
Mikaela Idermark Stern, Corporate Communications
Email: mikaela.idermark.stern@biogaia.com
Phone: +46 730 95 61 50

About BioGaia
BioGaia is a Swedish probiotic company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 35 years. BioGaia develops, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.