BioGaia AB extends long-standing distribution partnership with Ewopharma

BioGaia AB (NASDAQ: BIOG) has signed a renewed distribution agreement with Ewopharma. The extended agreement reinforces the companies' successful collaboration to date and reflects a shared ambition to further accelerate growth across the European region.

Ewopharma is a pharmaceutical marketing organization and commercialization partner active in Central Eastern Europe and Switzerland, with expertise spanning prescription medicines, OTC products, and Consumer Health.

Under the new agreement, Ewopharma will distribute a broad range of BioGaia's product portfolio in more than 15 European countries, strengthening the companies' joint efforts to make BioGaia's probiotic products more widely available to consumers.

"We are very pleased to continue this partnership with Ewopharma," says Theresa Agnew, President and CEO of BioGaia. "Their deep knowledge of European markets, strong commercial capabilities, and well-established distribution network enable us to reach more consumers and healthcare professionals with our high-quality probiotic products. Ewopharma's local expertise and commitment to our brand have been instrumental in driving our growth in Central Eastern Europe."

"We are proud to extend our partnership with BioGaia," says Alain Staub, President of the Board of Directors and CEO of Ewopharma. "This agreement underscores our mutual trust and shared vision for the region. We look forward to continuing to expand the reach of BioGaia's innovative portfolio across our markets."

This renewed agreement marks an important milestone in BioGaia's international growth strategy and reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its global presence through partnerships with trusted and experienced distributors.

About BioGaia

BioGaia is a Swedish probiotic company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 35 years. BioGaia develops, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com