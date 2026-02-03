Anzeige
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
WKN: A2QCWQ | ISIN: SE0014035762
Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Year-end Report, January - December 2025

October - December

  • Net sales increased to MSEK 239 (MSEK 227), rendering a net sales growth of 6 percent
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 43 (MSEK 30), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 17.8 percent (13.3)
  • Operating profit increased to MSEK 34 (21)
  • Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution increased to SEK 1.87 (0.95) and SEK 1.87 (0.95) respectively
  • Recurring net revenue from software LTM increased to MSEK 225 (184)
  • Average number of employees during the period amounted to 604 (647)

January - December

  • Net sales increased to MSEK 895 (811), rendering a net sales growth of 10 percent
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 158 (121), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 17.7 percent (14.9)
  • Operating profit increased to MSEK 124 (90)
  • Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution increased to SEK 6.39 (4.40) and SEK 6.39 (4.40) respectively
  • Average number of employees during the period amounted to 604 (580)
  • The board proposes an increased dividend to 1.90 SEK (1.75) per share.

Significant events

  • Exsitec AB is divesting the IT- and operations business Zedcom AB

Read the entire report in the attached PDF.
On Tuesday, February 3rd, at 10.00 CET, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the year-end report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functioning whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for each customer to reach their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with 600 ambitious and curious employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management and business development. www.exsitec.se

The share is traded under the ticker EXS. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, contact:

Carl Arnesson, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +46-10-333 33 00
Email: ir@exsitec.se

This information is information that Exsitec Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-03 08:00 CET.

