Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Quarterly Report, third quarter 2025

July - September

Net sales amounted to MSEK 188 (MSEK 161), rendering a net sales growth of 16 percent

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 25 (MSEK 6), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 13.5 percent (3.8)

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 17 (-1)

Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.74 (-0.28)

Recurring net revenue from software LTM amounted to MSEK 217 (173)

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 596 (575)

January - September

Net sales amounted to MSEK 656 (585), rendering a net sales growth of 12 percent

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 115 (91), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 17.6 percent (15.5)

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 90 (69)

Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.51 (3.46)

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 599 (557)

Significant events

During the quarter, the composition of the Nominating Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting was announced.

No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period.

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functioning whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for each customer to reach their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with 600 ambitious and curious employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management and business development. www.exsitec.se

The share is traded under the ticker EXS. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that Exsitec Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 08:00 CEST.