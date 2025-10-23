Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
WKN: A2QCWQ | ISIN: SE0014035762
Frankfurt
23.10.25 | 08:09
12,750 Euro
+0,39 % +0,050
23.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Quarterly Report, third quarter 2025

July - September

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 188 (MSEK 161), rendering a net sales growth of 16 percent
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 25 (MSEK 6), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 13.5 percent (3.8)
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 17 (-1)
  • Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.74 (-0.28)
  • Recurring net revenue from software LTM amounted to MSEK 217 (173)
  • Average number of employees during the period amounted to 596 (575)

January - September

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 656 (585), rendering a net sales growth of 12 percent
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 115 (91), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 17.6 percent (15.5)
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 90 (69)
  • Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.51 (3.46)
  • Average number of employees during the period amounted to 599 (557)

Significant events

  • During the quarter, the composition of the Nominating Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting was announced.
  • No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period.

Read the entire report in the attached PDF.

On Thursday, October 23rd, at 10.00 CET, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the interim report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functioning whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for each customer to reach their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with 600 ambitious and curious employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management and business development. www.exsitec.se

The share is traded under the ticker EXS. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, contact:

Carl Arnesson, Chief Financial Officer
Hampus Strandqvist, Head of M&A / Investor Relations
Phone: +46-10-333 33 00
Email: ir@exsitec.se

This information is information that Exsitec Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 08:00 CEST.

