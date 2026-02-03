Boliden AB: Boliden Q4 Interim Report and year-end report for 2025: Strong metal prices

"During the quarter our production in general has been relatively stable and there are several positive takeaways which we will bring with us into 2026. I believe that the tailwinds we now are experiencing are partly due to external factors but also due to years of dedicated efforts from many people in our organization." - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO

Financials

• Revenues: SEK 28,131 m (25,785)

• Operating profit: SEK 5,798 m (4,098)

• Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 4,061 m (3,814)

• Free cash flow: SEK 2,689 m (4,264)

• Earnings per share: SEK 15.31 (10.95)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights

• Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 4,061 m (3,814)

• Free cash flow was SEK 2,689 m (4,264)

• Earnings per share for the full year was 33.39 SEK (36.65)

• Stronger metal prices, primarily for precious metals

• Operating profit of SEK 3,174 m (1,152) in Mines, a new quarterly record

• Lower grades in Mines overall, both versus the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2024

• Continued strong mine production in Aitik

• Stable production in Smelters

• Record high production of copper cathodes in Harjavalta

• The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 11.00 (-) per share

