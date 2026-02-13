Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
Tradegate
13.02.26 | 15:42
59,62 Euro
-1,45 % -0,88
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,1061,6218:10
61,1461,5618:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boliden AB: Boliden signs a EUR 1,000 million revolving credit facilities agreement

Boliden has entered into a syndicated revolving credit facilities agreement with 12 banks totalling EUR 1,000 m. The facilities consist of two tranches: a five-year tranche of EUR 500 m and a three-year tranche of EUR 500 m. Both tranches include two one-year extension options.

The new facilities replace Boliden's existing revolving credit facilities of EUR 850 m, which comprise a EUR 450 m tranche maturing in 2029 and a EUR 400 m tranche maturing in 2027.

"This agreement is an important part of Boliden's robust financing, adapted to the needs of the metals and mining industry. The new credit facilities strengthen our liquidity position on improved terms and enhance our financial flexibility, and they also reflect Boliden's expanded business following the acquisition of Somincor and Zinkgruvan in 2025" says Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO of Boliden.

BNP Paribas and Danske Bank acted as Coordinating Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers for the facilities and Danske Bank is the Facility Agent. The Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers are BNP Paribas, Danske Bank A/S, DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Swedbank AB (publ). Bank of America Europe Designated Activity Company, Bank of Montreal Europe plc, Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., ING Bank, a Branch of ING-DiBa AG, J.P. Morgan SE and Royal Bank of Canada joined as Mandated Lead Arrangers in the facilities.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

Klas.Nilsson@boliden.com

Metals for generations to come

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 8,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.boliden.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.