Boliden AB: Boliden signs a EUR 1,000 million revolving credit facilities agreement

Boliden has entered into a syndicated revolving credit facilities agreement with 12 banks totalling EUR 1,000 m. The facilities consist of two tranches: a five-year tranche of EUR 500 m and a three-year tranche of EUR 500 m. Both tranches include two one-year extension options.

The new facilities replace Boliden's existing revolving credit facilities of EUR 850 m, which comprise a EUR 450 m tranche maturing in 2029 and a EUR 400 m tranche maturing in 2027.

"This agreement is an important part of Boliden's robust financing, adapted to the needs of the metals and mining industry. The new credit facilities strengthen our liquidity position on improved terms and enhance our financial flexibility, and they also reflect Boliden's expanded business following the acquisition of Somincor and Zinkgruvan in 2025" says Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO of Boliden.

BNP Paribas and Danske Bank acted as Coordinating Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers for the facilities and Danske Bank is the Facility Agent. The Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers are BNP Paribas, Danske Bank A/S, DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Swedbank AB (publ). Bank of America Europe Designated Activity Company, Bank of Montreal Europe plc, Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., ING Bank, a Branch of ING-DiBa AG, J.P. Morgan SE and Royal Bank of Canada joined as Mandated Lead Arrangers in the facilities.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

Klas.Nilsson@boliden.com

Metals for generations to come

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 8,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.boliden.com