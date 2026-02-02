Telia Company AB: Telia Norway and ice to combine mobile radio access networks

Press release

Telia and ice to combine mobile radio access networks in Norway, with operations expected to start in Q2 2026

Combination to support substantial coverage improvements, which will increase competition and consumer choice while reinforcing Norway's digital resilience

Telia Norway and ice to continue owning and operating separate core networks as independent players and competitors

Telia expecting clear financial benefits, as combination unlocks material cost and CAPEX synergies

Telia Norway and Lyse, a Norwegian energy and telecom group that owns the mobile operator ice, have agreed on the principles to create a 50/50-owned entity that combines Telia and ice's Norwegian mobile radio access networks (RANs). The combination will result in substantial improvements in mobile coverage across Norway already by 2027, especially in rural areas, which will increase competition and consumer choice while reinforcing the country's digital resilience. Telia Norway and ice will continue to own and operate separate core networks as independent players and competitors.

The jointly owned entity will own 100% of Telia Norway and ice's respective mobile RANs, including radio equipment and base stations, and it will sell RAN services to its owners based on capacity usage. The parties' spectrum assets will be made available to the jointly owned entity. The combined network is expected to be operational in Q2 2026.

Telia expects the network combination to unlock material cost and CAPEX synergies, and to deliver clear financial benefits. Telia intends to provide further information about the financial implications during H1 2026.

Bjørn Ivar Moen, Head of Telia Norway: "Our industry requires scale to create the right conditions for investing in the network coverage, capacity and quality that customers expect. For this reason, we are pleased to combine our mobile network with ice's network. Together, we can provide even more attractive offerings for customers across Norway, continue competing with the market leader for the position of best network and strengthen the country's digital resilience in a fast-changing world."

Kristin Dahle Larsen, Executive Director, Lyse's telecom business: "Enhancing coverage and capacity will give consumers more choice when selecting a mobile service. To reach our growth ambitions, we must keep investing in and building Norway's best mobile network. Creating a jointly owned network with Telia will enable us to do exactly that."

