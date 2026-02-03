Philipp Widmann Joins as a Managing Director; Henning Stoltze Joins as a Director

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced two senior appointments in its global Industrials Group, as the firm expands its coverage of the specialty distribution sector in Europe.

Philipp Widmann has joined the firm from Baird as a Managing Director to lead the new team. Based in Frankfurt, he will work alongside senior colleagues in the firm's market-leading distribution team in the U.S., as well as colleagues across the broader Industrials Group, to deliver bespoke, cross-border solutions to clients in the region.

Over more than a decade at Baird, Mr. Widmann advised clients on M&A and capital markets transactions across the business-to-business distribution sector. He brings extensive corporate finance expertise and a deep network of client and investor relationships across Europe's distribution markets.

Henning Stoltze has joined the firm as a Director, also from Baird, where he worked closely with Mr. Widmann and spent the majority of his career focusing on the specialty distribution sector. He will also be based in the Frankfurt office.

The hires reflect the ongoing momentum of Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group in Europe, following the recent addition of Géraud Estrangin in Paris to focus on aerospace and defence, and further strengthen the team's ability to deliver deep subsector expertise and innovative advisory solutions.

Bill Peluchiwski, Global Head of Industrials, said: "Philipp and Henning's arrival represents yet another important milestone in the expansion of our global Industrials Group. Their appointment is indicative of our belief in the continued growth of the European specialty distribution market and exemplifies our focus on delivering outstanding, client-focused outcomes across the global markets where we operate."

Reed Anderson, Co-Head of Specialty Distribution, commented: "We are excited to be expanding our market-leading North American Specialty Distribution practice by building out our European expertise, establishing a global platform that delivers enhanced advisory expertise and access across both continents. We look forward to partnering with Philipp and Henning to unlock more opportunities for our clients in both Europe and North America."

Frank Merkel, Co-Head of Industrials, Europe, said: "We're delighted to welcome Philipp and Henning to the Industrials Group. Hiring seasoned advisors of their profile materially enhances our expertise in specialty distribution, at a time of sustained momentum in Europe. Their deep sector knowledge, broad transaction experience, and established client relationships will accelerate the momentum of our European industrials platform, further reinforce our market leadership, and ensure we continue delivering innovative, high-impact solutions across diverse markets and subsectors."

"I am delighted to be joining Houlihan Lokey as the firm expands its specialty distribution capabilities in Europe," said Mr. Widmann. "Its unmatched depth of sector expertise, global reach, and collaborative culture provide a unique platform to deliver best-in-class solutions for clients. I look forward to contributing to the team's ongoing momentum, leveraging our combined experience and relationships to support clients in achieving their strategic objectives and driving sustained growth across the region."

Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group has earned a reputation for superior service and outstanding results in M&A advisory, capital-raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services. Our transaction quality and client work benefit from our company culture, where financial professionals are highly engaged in the execution of client projects, and from our experience as leaders in the market for more than a decade, which has given our professionals valuable exposure to a variety of situations and challenges. In 2025, Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group was ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for global industrials transactions under $5 billion, advising on a total of 71 deals.*

*2025 M&A Advisory Rankings-Global Industrials Transactions Under $5 Billion. LSEG. Excludes accounting firms and brokers.

