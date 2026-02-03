

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment increased sharply in January, official data revealed on Tuesday.



The number of registered unemployed increased 30,392 to 2.44 million in January, the labor ministry reported. Economists had forecast a monthly rise of 13,400.



Compared to last year, unemployment decreased 160,381 or 6.17 percent.



By economic sectors, registered unemployment fell by 3,793 in construction and only by 14 in industry.



Meanwhile, unemployment increased in services by 35,073 people and in agriculture by 881 people.



Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose in January by 4,040 compared to the previous month, marking its lowest record for a January, the ministry said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News