Scrumconnect expands Workday partnership to include implementation services

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrumconnect, the award-winning digital transformation company, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Workday, a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. This agreement expands Scrumconnect's existing Workday Application Management Services partnership, announced in 2025, to include full Workday implementation services. Together, the two partnerships allow Scrumconnect to support organisations across the full Workday lifecycle, from discovery and deployment through to ongoing optimisation and managed support.

The agreement enables Scrumconnect to provide a seamless Workday ERP offering to organisations in the public and private sectors, in addition to those operating in regulated environments. Covering Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning, the partnership builds on Scrumconnect's track record of delivering large scale digital transformation in environments defined by high security requirements, complex integration, and large legacy estates.

As a Workday Partner, and an established supplier to the UK government, Scrumconnect brings experience of navigating the complex digital landscapes that are increasingly common across large organisations. In addition to its Workday practice, the company also supports organisations through implementation, integration, and optimisation, combining Workday expertise with deep capability in transformation delivery, legacy modernisation, and integration across challenging technology estates.

"Our clients are increasingly looking for a single, trusted ERP platform that can simplify and support finance and HR functions while integrating securely and cleanly with their downstream platforms," said Shilpa Kaluti, founder of Scrumconnect. "Expanding our existing AMS partnership with Workday to now include implementation reflects the strength of the relationship we've built and responds directly to that demand. By combining Workday's established platform with our experience of delivering transformation in secure, highly regulated environments, we can help organisations move at pace while meeting their operational and regulatory must haves."

Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to plan for and adapt to business growth and change.

About Scrumconnect

Scrumconnect is an award-winning data and AI-first digital transformation consultancy supporting public and private sector organisations to modernise complex systems and deliver better outcomes at scale. The company works across the full delivery lifecycle, from discovery and service design through to engineering, integration, live operations and quality assurance. Scrumconnect has a strong track record delivering large scale programmes across central government, including work with the Department for Work and Pensions, Ministry of Justice, Home Office and Department for Education. The organisation operates in highly regulated environments and is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards, with supplier status across Crown Commercial Service technology frameworks.

Media Relations Contact:
Megan Cowlbeck
+44 20 4577 0210
scrumconnect@mww.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scrumconnect-expands-workday-partnership-to-include-implementation-services-302677422.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
