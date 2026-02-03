

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two new polls have found overwhelming support for the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration - from mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens to ICE agents' law enforcement operations.



In a survey by private polling firm Cygnal, 73 percent of the respondents agreed that entering the U.S. without permission is breaking the law.



61 percent support deporting illegal aliens to their home countries.



58 percent rejected Democrats' extremist calls to de-fund ICE.



54 percent support ICE enforcing the nation's federal immigration laws.



A second new poll revealed even fierce alignment with President Donald Trump's action to protect U.S. communities from criminal illegal aliens.



In an online survey conducted by The Harris Poll and HarrisX, solid majority approved the Trump administration's strong response to the anti-ICE riots in Minneapolis.



73 percent of the 2,000 registered voters who took part in the poll say criminal illegal aliens should be deported.



67 percent want state and local officials to cooperate with federal authorities to deport them.



An equal number of respondents say local jails should hand over criminal illegal aliens to federal authorities for swift deportation.



60 percent see Democrats as actively encouraging resistance to ICE officers.



57 percent oppose elected officials stoking chaos by urging defiance against ICE.



The poll was conducted during January 28-29.



The White House shared details of the polls after the arrest of a five-year-old boy and his father by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota last week evoked nationwide protests.



The Department of Homeland Security held Liam Conejo Ramos and his father Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias at the detention center in Dilley, Texas, alleging that the pair entered the U.S. illegally.



They were released on Sunday.



