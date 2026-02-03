

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rebounded emphatically in the past 24 hours, recouping a portion of the losses suffered earlier in the week when Bitcoin declined below the $75k level. The calm restored in commodity markets, particularly precious metals contributed to the positive uptrend in global market sentiment which spilled over to the crypto space as well. A surge in inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products also boosted crypto market sentiment.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.65 trillion, rising 2.6 percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume has however decreased 24 percent overnight. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, more than 45 have recorded overnight gains of more than a percent.



Nevertheless, Bitcoin has slipped one notch to the 13th rank and Ethereum has plunged four notches to the to the 66th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has rallied 0.90 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $78,317.67. The current price is around 38 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 10.8 percent in the past week and is grappling with year-to-date losses of 10.5 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $79,258.61 and $76,600.55.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $562 million versus net outflows of $510 million a day earlier. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with inflows of $153 million.



Ethereum has edged up 0.08 percent overnight as it increased to $2,289.72. The leading alternate coin is now trading 54 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,393.06 and $2,236.64.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $3 million on Monday versus net outflows of $253 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded outflows of $82 million whereas Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded inflows of $67 million.



4th ranked BNB added 1.1 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $771.50. BNB is trading 44 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP slipped 0.34 percent overnight to trade at $1.60, around 58 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana increased 0.35 percent overnight to $103.08. SOL's current price is around 65 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall edged down 0.10 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2831. The trading price is 36 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin added 2.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1070. DOGE is now trading 85 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped to the 10th rank overall with an overnight surge of 19.1 percent. Hyperliquid, is a Layer 1 blockchain built specifically for decentralized finance, featuring a fully on-chain order book perpetuals exchange. The massive overnight surge in Hyperliquid's native token, HYPE is attributed to high derivatives volume and record open interest. HYPE is currently trading 38 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18. 2025.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended January 30 showed net outflows of $1.7 billion attributed to a combination of factors, including the appointment of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve Chair, continued whale selling associated with the four-year cycle, and heightened geopolitical volatility.



Year-to-date position deteriorated to net outflows of more than $1 billion. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the past week.



Bitcoin-based products recorded outflows of $1.32 billion followed by Ethereum-based products that recorded outflows of $308 million.



While Bitcoin has recorded year-to-date outflows of $733 million, Ethereum has witnessed year-to-date outflows of $383 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $165.8 billion, $130 billion is attributed to Bitcoin-based products and $22 billion to Ethereum-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $1.2 million from iShares ETF followed by $300 million from Grayscale Investments. Fidelity ETF also recorded outflows of $197 million.



ProFunds Group recorded inflows of $139 million.



iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $75.5 billion. Grayscale Investments accounts for an AUM of $23.3 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $19.5 billion. All the three ETFs have recorded net outflows in the year-to-date period.



Of the weekly outflows of $1.696 billion, $1.65 billion relates to United States. Of the cumulative AUM of $165.8 billion, $138.97 billion is in United States.



