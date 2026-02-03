Anzeige
Cango Inc. Announces January 2026 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for January 2026.


Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for January 2026

Metric

January 2026 [1]

December 2025 [1]

Number of Bitcoin produced

496.35

569.0

Average number of Bitcoin produced per day

16.01

18.35

Total number of Bitcoin held [2]

7,474.6

7,528.3

Total number of Bitcoin sold

550.03

0

Deployed hashrate

50 EH/s

50 EH/s

Average operating hashrate [3]

37.02 EH/s

43.36 EH/s

1.Unaudited, estimated.

2.As of month-end.

3.Average over the month.

Paul Yu, CEO and Director of Cango, commented, "In January, extreme cold and blizzards across key North American regions caused temporary operational downtime and reduced our average hash rate. However, favorable network difficulty adjustments partially offset these challenges, enabling us to mine nearly 500 BTC during the month. Starting this month, we will selectively sell a portion of newly mined Bitcoin to support the expansion of our inference platform and other near-term growth initiatives. This tactical flexibility will allow us to seize new business opportunities and manage our liquidity with greater agility."

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span over 40 sites across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Juliet Ye, Head of Communications
Cango Inc.
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Christensen Advisory
Tel: +852 2117 0861
Email: cango@christensencomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675436/CANG_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cango-inc-announces-january-2026-bitcoin-production-and-mining-operations-update-302677410.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
