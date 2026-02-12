Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRMQ | ISIN: KYG1820C1024 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C0
NASDAQ
11.02.26 | 22:00
0,887 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CANGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANGO INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 12:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cango Inc. Closed the US$10.5 Million Equity Investment and Secured US$65 Million Additional Equity Investments

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today announced that it closed the previously announced US$10.5 million equity investment from Enduring Wealth Capital Limited ("EWCL"), and entered into definitive agreements with entities wholly-owned by Mr. Xin Jin, Chairman of the Company, and Mr. Chang-Wei Chiu, a director of the Company, pursuant to which these entities agreed to make equity investments in the aggregate amount of US$65 million in the Company.


As previously announced, the Company entered into an investment agreement with EWCL on December 29, 2025, and recently issued 7 million Class B ordinary shares, each carrying 20 votes per share, to EWCL at US$1.50 per share (the "Class B Investment"). After closing, EWCL's beneficial ownership increased from approximately 2.81% to approximately 4.71% of the Company's total outstanding ordinary shares, and its voting power rose from approximately 36.68% to 49.71% of the total voting power.

To reaffirm their confidence in the Company's strategic trajectory and future prospects, Mr. Jin and Mr. Chiu indicated their intent to make equity investments. With the approval of the audit committee and the board of directors, the Company entered into (i) an investment agreement with Fortune Peak Limited ("FPL"), wholly owned by Mr. Chiu, pursuant to which FPL agrees to subscribe for 29,975,137 Class A ordinary shares, each carrying one vote per share, for an aggregate of US$39,567,181 (the "Mr. Chiu Class A Investment"), and (ii) an investment agreement with Armada Network Limited ("ANL"), wholly owned by Mr. Jin, for 19,267,287 Class A shares for an aggregate of US$25,432,819 (the "Mr. Jin Class A Investment"). The purchase price, US$1.32 per share, was determined with reference to the closing price of the Company's Class A shares over the preceding four weeks.

Upon completion, Mr. Chiu is expected to hold approximately 11.99% of the total outstanding shares and 6.71% of the voting power; Mr. Jin approximately 4.70% and 2.63%, respectively. Closing of each investment is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, with both expected to close in February 2026.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from these investments to support its expansion into AI and computing infrastructure, while further strengthening its balance sheet.

Investor Relations Contact
Juliet Ye, Head of Communications
ir@cangoonline.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675436/5793745/CANG_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cango-inc-closed-the-us10-5-million-equity-investment-and-secured-us65-million-additional-equity-investments-302686167.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.