

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $736 million, or $7.62 per share. This compares with $1.248 billion, or $12.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $784 million or $8.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $2.936 billion from $3.035 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $736 Mln. vs. $1.248 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.62 vs. $12.25 last year. -Revenue: $2.936 Bln vs. $3.035 Bln last year.



This decline in fourth-quarter revenue was mainly due to the sale of TRANZACT.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects to repurchase $1 billion of shares, or greater.



WTW was up by 1.39% at $321 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



