

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The extreme volatility observed in global markets over the past few sessions has abated turning the market's focus on the interest rate decisions by Bank of England as well as the European Central Bank due to be announced on Thursday. Market spotlight is also on the corporate earning updates.



Wall Street Futures are directionless ahead of several key macro- economic data releases. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier, Asian markets finished trading on a strong positive note while Reserve Bank of Australia hiked interest rates by 0.25 percent in line with expectations.



The dollar index is trading flat. Bond yields hardened across regions.



Crude oil prices are hovering close to the flatline. Gold rallied more than 6 percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,387.60, down 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,987.70, up 0.16% Germany's DAX at 24,859.32, up 0.30% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,321.13, down 0.20% France's CAC 40 at 8,184.23, up 0.04% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,025.96, up 0.31% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 54,743.00, up 3.97% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,857.10, up 0.89% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,067.74, up 1.29% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,834.77, up 0.22%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1791, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3663, down 0.01% USD/JPY at 155.87, up 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.7005, up 0.81% USD/CAD at 1.3681, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 97.63, up 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.289%, up 0.26% Germany at 2.8835%, up 0.58% France at 3.455%, up 0.06% U.K. at 4.5140%, up 0.13% Japan at 2.255%, up 0.89%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $66.28, down 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $62.22, up 0.13%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $4,942.60, up 6.23%. Silver Futures (Mar) at $86.45, up 12.26%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $78,237.79, up 0.68% Ethereum at $2,287.06, down 0.11% BNB at $769.80, up 0.85% XRP at $1.60, down 0.40% Solana at $102.93, down 0.06%



