Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBDX | ISIN: VGG1890L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: MKO
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 13:23
19,950 Euro
+1,81 % +0,354
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,48019,62214:23
19,48019,62214:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAPRI HOLDINGS
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED19,950+1,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.