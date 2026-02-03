Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, today announced new strategic appointments within its executive leadership team (ELT) aimed at accelerating growth, strengthening innovation, and enhancing responsiveness to evolving customer needs.

"In our continued efforts to deliver exceptional value to our customers while positioning Pentair for long-term success, we are taking strategic actions designed to empower our teams with greater autonomy, streamline operations, and reinforce our commitment to becoming a more agile, digitally focused, and customer-obsessed organization," said John L. Stauch, President and CEO of Pentair. "I'm confident that these steps will help us unlock new opportunities for growth and deepen our impact across the industries we serve."

Pentair has made the following appointments to its ELT, to go into effect March 1, 2026:

Adrian Chiu, EVP and Chief Strategy, Innovation and Digital Officer: Recognizing the transformative role of technology and AI in shaping the future of customer experience, Pentair is introducing this new role to lead corporate strategy and innovation, including emerging technologies and platforms, and oversee digital transformation efforts to support long-term growth and competitiveness. Chiu assumes this role from his previous position as EVP and President, Pentair Water Solutions.





Honoring Leadership Transitions

Pentair is also announcing the upcoming departures of two valued and longstanding leaders who will leave the Company on March 1, 2026.

Steve Pilla, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Transformation Officer , will be leaving Pentair after more than 20 years of dedicated service. Pilla began his career at Pentair in sourcing and advanced through various global supply and business leadership roles. After a brief departure from the Company, he returned in 2020 to serve as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Since his return, Pilla has played a pivotal role in leading the Company's transformation initiatives and 80/20 efforts, contributing significantly to Pentair's operational excellence and strategic progress.



Pilla will stay through March 1, 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. In connection with his departure, Pentair is eliminating the Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Transformation Officer role. The Supply Chain organization will now report to incoming EVP and Chief Financial Officer Nick Brazis, supporting closer integration of financial and operational strategies. Transformation responsibilities will shift to the businesses, enabling leaders to adapt initiatives to their specific needs and customer requirements for greater agility and responsiveness.





Dr. Rolchigo will remain with the Company until March 1, 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. In connection with his departure, Pentair is eliminating the Chief Technology Officer role. The Innovation and Sustainability teams will now report to Adrian Chiu.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to Steve and Phil for their extraordinary leadership and partnership," said Stauch. "They have helped to shape Pentair into a high-performing company and industry leader in the water category. Their unwavering commitment, innovative vision, and genuine dedication to our people and customers have left a lasting legacy. On behalf of all Pentair employees, I thank them for their many contributions and wish them the best in their next chapters."

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "positioned," "strategy," or "future" or words, phrases, or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets and conditions relating to international hostilities; supply, demand, logistics, competition and pricing pressures related to and in the markets we serve; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans, cost reduction initiatives and Transformation Program; the impact of raw material, logistics and labor costs and other inflation; volatility in currency exchange rates and interest rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating and sustainability goals and targets. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements, including all financial forecasts, speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

About Pentair PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2025 of approximately $4.2 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,000 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203092281/en/

Contacts:

PENTAIR CONTACTS

Shelly Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

Direct: 612-812-0148

Email: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Vice President, Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com