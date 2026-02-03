Fourth quarter sales of $1,021 million, up 5 percent; full year 2025 sales of $4.2 billion, up 2 percent.

Operating income in the fourth quarter increased 5 percent to $205 million reflecting ROS of 20.1 percent, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2024; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 90 basis points to 24.7 percent. Full year operating income increased 7 percent to $858 million reflecting ROS of 20.5 percent, an increase of 80 basis points from the prior year; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 170 basis points to 25.2 percent.

Fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.98, down 1 percent and adjusted EPS of $1.18, up 9 percent; full year 2025 GAAP EPS of $3.93, up 5 percent and adjusted EPS of $4.92, up 14 percent.

Full year net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $815 million, an increase of $48 million compared to the prior year and free cash flow provided by continuing operations for the full year was $748 million, an increase of $55 million compared to full year 2024.

The Company introduces 2026 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $4.94 to $5.09; and adjusted EPS guidance of approximately $5.25 to $5.40.

2026 will mark the 50th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced fourth quarter 2025 sales of $1,021 million. Sales were up 5 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 4 percent in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.98 compared to $0.99 in the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported EPS of $1.18 in the fourth quarter compared to $1.08 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income, reportable segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

Fourth quarter 2025 operating income was $205 million, up 5 percent compared to operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024, and return on sales ("ROS") was 20.1 percent, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported adjusted operating income of $252 million, up 9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024, and ROS was 24.7 percent, an increase of 90 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

"2025 was another remarkable year of performance at Pentair which was led by our mission to help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource," said John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams continued to execute with clarity and agility to deliver value to our customers and shareholders. We delivered strong cash flow, invested in growth initiatives across our balanced water portfolio and maintained a solid balance sheet. In 2026, we are celebrating our 60th anniversary as a company and 50 consecutive years of rising dividends. This morning we announced two new executive leadership roles at the company to help further accelerate our growth strategy, better align our residential Flow and Water Solutions businesses with our distribution channels, improve customer experiences, enhance operational efficiencies and deliver more comprehensive solutions. I am excited about what is ahead. Our future is bright."

Full year 2025 sales were $4.2 billion. Sales were up 2 percent compared to sales last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 2 percent in 2025. Full year 2025 EPS from continuing operations was $3.93 compared to $3.74 in 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported EPS of $4.92 for 2024 compared to $4.33 in 2024.

Full year 2025 operating income was $858 million, up 7 percent compared to operating income in 2024, and ROS was 20.5 percent, an increase of 80 basis points when compared to 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported adjusted operating income of $1,054 million, up 10 percent in 2025, compared to adjusted operating income in 2024, and ROS was 25.2 percent, an increase of 170 basis points when compared to 2024.

Flow sales were up 9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 4 percent in the fourth quarter. Reportable segment income of $90 million was up 22 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and ROS was 22.8 percent, an increase of 240 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Flow sales were up 3 percent for the full year of 2025 compared to sales for 2024. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 1 percent in 2025. Reportable segment income of $362 million was up 14 percent compared to 2024, and ROS was 23.3 percent, an increase of 230 basis points when compared to 2024.

Water Solutions sales were down 10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 4 percent in the fourth quarter. Reportable segment income of $55 million was down 12 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and ROS was 23.5 percent, a decrease of 60 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Water Solutions sales were down 6 percent for the full year of 2025 compared to sales for 2024. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 3 percent in 2025. Reportable segment income of $254 million was flat compared to 2024, and ROS was 23.9 percent, an increase of 130 basis points when compared to 2024.

Pool sales were up 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 9 percent in the fourth quarter. Reportable segment income of $132 million was up 11 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and ROS was 33.6 percent, a decrease of 20 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Pool sales were up 9 percent for the full year of 2025 compared to sales for 2024. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 7 percent in 2025. Reportable segment income of $527 million was up 11 percent compared to 2024, and ROS was 33.8 percent, an increase of 60 basis points when compared to 2024.

Full year net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $815 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $748 million.

Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025. Pentair previously announced on December 15, 2025 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on February 6, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2026. This $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend reflects an approximate 8 percent increase in the Company's regular cash dividend rate as compared to $0.25 per share per quarter in 2025 and marks the 50th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 0.5 million shares for $50 million. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the company repurchased 2.3 million shares for $225.0 million. As of December 31, 2025, we had $1.0 billion available for share repurchases under our share repurchase authorization.

OUTLOOK

Mr. Stauch concluded, "We expect 2026 to deliver another year of sales and earnings growth and margin expansion as we leverage our Pentair Business System tools, including Transformation and 80/20, and continue to actively manage our balanced and resilient water portfolio. We believe we are in a solid financial position and expect to continue our disciplined capital allocation strategy as we invest in future growth across our businesses. We look forward to providing an update on our long-term outlook at our upcoming Investor Day on March 4th where you will hear more about our growth initiatives, the Pentair Business System, award-winning product launches and innovation."

The Company is introducing 2026 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $4.94 to $5.09, up 26 percent to 30 percent; and on an adjusted basis of approximately $5.25 to $5.40. This is an increase of 7 percent to 10 percent compared to 2025 adjusted EPS. The Company anticipates full year 2026 sales to be up approximately 3 percent to 4 percent on a reported basis.

In addition, the Company introduces first quarter 2026 GAAP EPS of approximately $1.07 to $1.10 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $1.15 to $1.18. The Company expects first quarter sales to be up approximately 1 percent to 2 percent on a reported basis compared to first quarter 2025.

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended In millions, except per-share data December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net sales 1,020.5 972.9 4,176.0 4,082.8 Cost of goods sold 608.7 595.3 2,485.7 2,484.0 Gross profit 411.8 377.6 1,690.3 1,598.8 % of net sales 40.4 38.8 40.5 39.2 Selling, general and administrative 184.3 160.7 736.9 701.4 % of net sales 18.1 16.5 17.6 17.2 Research and development 22.5 21.8 95.9 93.6 % of net sales 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.3 Operating income 205.0 195.1 857.5 803.8 % of net sales 20.1 20.1 20.5 19.7 Other expense (income) Loss on sale of business 26.3 Other expense (income) 3.2 (4.5 5.3 (3.7 Net interest expense 17.4 15.2 69.4 88.6 % of net sales 1.7 1.6 1.7 2.2 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 184.4 184.4 756.5 718.9 Provision for income taxes 22.6 18.0 107.0 93.3 Effective tax rate 12.3 9.8 14.1 13.0 Net income from continuing operations 161.8 166.4 649.5 625.6 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 4.3 4.3 (0.2 Net income 166.1 166.4 653.8 625.4 Earnings per ordinary share Basic Continuing operations 0.99 1.01 3.96 3.78 Discontinued operations 0.03 0.03 Basic earnings per ordinary share 1.02 1.01 3.99 3.78 Diluted Continuing operations 0.98 0.99 3.93 3.74 Discontinued operations 0.03 0.03 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 1.01 0.99 3.96 3.74 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 163.4 165.2 164.1 165.6 Diluted 164.7 166.8 165.5 167.1 Cash dividends paid per ordinary share 0.25 0.23 1.00 0.92

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 101.6 118.7 Accounts receivable, net 673.2 565.2 Inventories 632.6 610.9 Other current assets 134.4 141.3 Total current assets 1,541.8 1,436.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 376.8 358.8 Other assets Goodwill 3,538.1 3,286.6 Intangibles, net 1,073.3 1,033.8 Other non-current assets 338.8 331.2 Total other assets 4,950.2 4,651.6 Total assets 6,868.8 6,446.5 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of short-term borrowings 9.3 Accounts payable 301.5 272.8 Employee compensation and benefits 120.1 116.2 Other current liabilities 537.7 496.8 Total current liabilities 959.3 895.1 Other liabilities Long-term debt 1,638.6 1,638.7 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 58.8 61.6 Deferred tax liabilities 47.5 44.4 Other non-current liabilities 295.4 243.8 Total liabilities 2,999.6 2,883.6 Equity 3,869.2 3,562.9 Total liabilities and equity 6,868.8 6,446.5

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Years ended December 31 In millions 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income 653.8 625.4 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (4.3 0.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (1.0 (1.9 Depreciation 59.6 60.3 Amortization 58.1 54.3 Deferred income taxes (4.3 (11.4 Loss on sale of business 26.3 Share-based compensation 37.0 39.7 Asset impairment and write-offs 49.1 17.6 Pension and other post-retirement expense 6.9 0.1 Pension and other post-retirement contributions (10.6 (12.0 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts receivable (93.1 (11.2 Inventories (36.9 53.6 Other current assets (0.7 14.1 Accounts payable 20.5 (3.7 Employee compensation and benefits (3.7 (5.0 Other current liabilities 26.1 (48.7 Other non-current assets and liabilities 32.0 (4.5 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 814.8 766.9 Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations (0.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 814.8 766.7 Investing activities Capital expenditures (68.8 (74.4 Purchase of investments (18.0 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2.4 0.6 Payments upon the settlement of net investment hedges (28.9 (5.8 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (292.1 (108.0 Other 0.9 Net cash used for investing activities (404.5 (187.6 Financing activities Net (repayments) receipts of short-term borrowings (9.3 9.3 Net borrowings of revolving long-term debt 268.2 9.5 Repayments of long-term debt (269.3 (362.5 Debt issuance costs (2.2 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld (0.6 18.4 Repurchases of ordinary shares (225.0 (150.0 Dividends paid (164.3 (152.3 Payments upon the settlement of cross currency swaps (9.1 Net cash used for financing activities (402.5 (636.7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (24.9 6.0 Change in cash and cash equivalents (17.1 (51.6 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 118.7 170.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 101.6 118.7

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP Operating Activities Cash Flow to the Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Years ended December 31 In millions 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 814.8 766.9 Capital expenditures (68.8 (74.4 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2.4 0.6 Free cash flow from continuing operations 748.4 693.1 Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations (0.2 Free cash flow 748.4 692.9

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2025 In millions First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Net sales Flow 367.9 397.3 394.0 394.4 1,553.6 Water Solutions 258.2 298.3 273.3 232.3 1,062.1 Pool 383.9 427.2 354.3 393.4 1,558.8 Reportable segment net sales 1,010.0 1,122.8 1,021.6 1,020.1 4,174.5 Corporate and other 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.5 Net Sales 1,010.4 1,123.1 1,022.0 1,020.5 4,176.0 Reportable segment income (loss) Flow 83.6 93.1 95.3 90.1 362.1 Water Solutions 60.7 70.2 68.4 54.6 253.9 Pool 126.0 152.7 116.2 132.2 527.1 Reportable segment income 270.3 316.0 279.9 276.9 1,143.1 Corporate and other (27.8 (19.3 (17.3 (25.2 (89.6 Adjusted operating income 242.5 296.7 262.6 251.7 1,053.5 Return on sales Flow 22.7 23.4 24.2 22.8 23.3 Water Solutions 23.5 23.5 25.0 23.5 23.9 Pool 32.8 35.7 32.8 33.6 33.8 Adjusted return on sales 24.0 26.4 25.7 24.7 25.2

2024 In millions First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Net sales Flow 384.3 396.8 372.2 360.7 1,514.0 Water Solutions 273.1 310.5 289.5 257.9 1,131.0 Pool 359.5 391.5 331.4 353.7 1,436.1 Reportable segment net sales 1,016.9 1,098.8 993.1 972.3 4,081.1 Corporate and other 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.6 1.7 Net Sales 1,017.2 1,099.3 993.4 972.9 4,082.8 Reportable segment income (loss) Flow 77.3 84.4 82.8 73.6 318.1 Water Solutions 55.6 72.9 64.4 62.2 255.1 Pool 110.8 133.6 112.7 119.4 476.5 Reportable segment income 243.7 290.9 259.9 255.2 1,049.7 Corporate and other (26.4 (19.5 (20.7 (23.9 (90.5 Adjusted operating income 217.3 271.4 239.2 231.3 959.2 Return on sales Flow 20.1 21.3 22.2 20.4 21.0 Water Solutions 20.4 23.5 22.2 24.1 22.6 Pool 30.8 34.1 34.0 33.8 33.2 Adjusted return on sales 21.4 24.7 24.1 23.8 23.5

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Net sales 1,010.4 1,123.1 1,022.0 1,020.5 4,176.0 Operating income 203.1 217.7 231.7 205.0 857.5 Return on sales 20.1 19.4 22.7 20.1 20.5 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 10.5 10.4 0.2 10.2 31.3 Transformation costs 9.1 12.5 10.8 8.4 40.8 Intangible amortization 14.2 14.3 13.9 15.7 58.1 Legal accrual adjustments and settlements 11.6 11.6 Asset impairment and write-offs 5.2 41.8 1.5 0.6 49.1 Deal-related costs and expenses 4.1 4.1 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.4 0.4 0.2 1.0 Adjusted operating income 242.5 296.7 262.6 251.7 1,053.5 Adjusted return on sales 24.0 26.4 25.7 24.7 25.2 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 154.9 148.5 184.3 161.8 649.5 Loss on sale of business 26.3 26.3 Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss 2.4 2.4 Adjustments to operating income 39.0 79.0 30.5 46.5 195.0 Income tax adjustments (9.7 (23.3 (9.5 (16.0 (58.5 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 184.2 230.5 205.3 194.7 814.7 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.93 0.90 1.12 0.98 3.93 Adjustments 0.18 0.49 0.12 0.20 0.99 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 1.11 1.39 1.24 1.18 4.92

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2026 Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited) Forecast In millions, except per-share data First

Quarter Full

Year Net sales approx Up 1% 2% approx Up 3% 4% Operating income approx Up 13% 17% approx Up 21% 25% Adjustments: Intangible amortization approx 16 approx 62 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries approx 1 approx 4 Adjusted operating income approx Up 2% 5% approx Up 5% 8% Net income from continuing operations-as reported approx $177 $182 approx $815 $840 Adjustments to operating income approx 16 approx 62 Income tax adjustments approx (3 approx (11 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted approx $190 $195 approx $866 $891 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported approx $1.07 $1.10 approx $4.94 $5.09 Adjustments approx 0.08 approx 0.31 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted approx $1.15- $1.18 approx $5.25 $5.40

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Reportable Segment For the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) Q4 Net Sales Growth Full Year Net Sales Growth Core Currency Acq. Div. Total Core Currency Acq. Div. Total Total Pentair 3.7 1.4 (0.2 4.9 1.9 0.5 (0.1 2.3 Flow 4.0 2.9 2.4 9.3 0.8 1.1 0.7 2.6 Water Solutions (3.7 1.1 (7.3 (9.9 (2.6 0.5 (4.0 (6.1 Pool 8.9 0.1 2.2 11.2 6.5 2.0 8.5

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Net sales 1,017.2 1,099.3 993.4 972.9 4,082.8 Operating income 180.8 248.0 179.9 195.1 803.8 Return on sales 17.8 22.6 18.1 20.1 19.7 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 4.6 5.9 23.4 3.1 37.0 Transformation costs 17.0 11.8 12.6 10.7 52.1 Intangible amortization 13.5 13.4 13.5 13.9 54.3 Legal accrual adjustments and settlements (0.3 (7.9 0.7 (7.5 Asset impairment and write-offs 0.8 8.5 8.3 17.6 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.9 0.2 0.6 0.2 1.9 Adjusted operating income 217.3 271.4 239.2 231.3 959.2 Adjusted return on sales 21.4 24.7 24.1 23.8 23.5 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 133.5 186.1 139.6 166.4 625.6 Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market gain (5.3 (5.3 Other (income) expense (0.5 0.1 (0.4 Adjustments to operating income 35.6 23.2 58.7 36.0 153.5 Income tax adjustments (11.3 (5.4 (15.4 (17.6 (49.7 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 157.8 203.9 182.4 179.6 723.7 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.80 1.11 0.84 0.99 3.74 Adjustments 0.14 0.11 0.25 0.09 0.59 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 0.94 1.22 1.09 1.08 4.33

