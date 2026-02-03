- Fourth quarter sales of $1,021 million, up 5 percent; full year 2025 sales of $4.2 billion, up 2 percent.
- Operating income in the fourth quarter increased 5 percent to $205 million reflecting ROS of 20.1 percent, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2024; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 90 basis points to 24.7 percent. Full year operating income increased 7 percent to $858 million reflecting ROS of 20.5 percent, an increase of 80 basis points from the prior year; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 170 basis points to 25.2 percent.
- Fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.98, down 1 percent and adjusted EPS of $1.18, up 9 percent; full year 2025 GAAP EPS of $3.93, up 5 percent and adjusted EPS of $4.92, up 14 percent.
- Full year net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $815 million, an increase of $48 million compared to the prior year and free cash flow provided by continuing operations for the full year was $748 million, an increase of $55 million compared to full year 2024.
- The Company introduces 2026 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $4.94 to $5.09; and adjusted EPS guidance of approximately $5.25 to $5.40.
- 2026 will mark the 50th consecutive year of dividend increases.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced fourth quarter 2025 sales of $1,021 million. Sales were up 5 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 4 percent in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.98 compared to $0.99 in the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported EPS of $1.18 in the fourth quarter compared to $1.08 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income, reportable segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.
Fourth quarter 2025 operating income was $205 million, up 5 percent compared to operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024, and return on sales ("ROS") was 20.1 percent, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported adjusted operating income of $252 million, up 9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024, and ROS was 24.7 percent, an increase of 90 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
"2025 was another remarkable year of performance at Pentair which was led by our mission to help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource," said John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams continued to execute with clarity and agility to deliver value to our customers and shareholders. We delivered strong cash flow, invested in growth initiatives across our balanced water portfolio and maintained a solid balance sheet. In 2026, we are celebrating our 60th anniversary as a company and 50 consecutive years of rising dividends. This morning we announced two new executive leadership roles at the company to help further accelerate our growth strategy, better align our residential Flow and Water Solutions businesses with our distribution channels, improve customer experiences, enhance operational efficiencies and deliver more comprehensive solutions. I am excited about what is ahead. Our future is bright."
Full year 2025 sales were $4.2 billion. Sales were up 2 percent compared to sales last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 2 percent in 2025. Full year 2025 EPS from continuing operations was $3.93 compared to $3.74 in 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported EPS of $4.92 for 2024 compared to $4.33 in 2024.
Full year 2025 operating income was $858 million, up 7 percent compared to operating income in 2024, and ROS was 20.5 percent, an increase of 80 basis points when compared to 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported adjusted operating income of $1,054 million, up 10 percent in 2025, compared to adjusted operating income in 2024, and ROS was 25.2 percent, an increase of 170 basis points when compared to 2024.
Flow sales were up 9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 4 percent in the fourth quarter. Reportable segment income of $90 million was up 22 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and ROS was 22.8 percent, an increase of 240 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Flow sales were up 3 percent for the full year of 2025 compared to sales for 2024. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 1 percent in 2025. Reportable segment income of $362 million was up 14 percent compared to 2024, and ROS was 23.3 percent, an increase of 230 basis points when compared to 2024.
Water Solutions sales were down 10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 4 percent in the fourth quarter. Reportable segment income of $55 million was down 12 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and ROS was 23.5 percent, a decrease of 60 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Water Solutions sales were down 6 percent for the full year of 2025 compared to sales for 2024. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 3 percent in 2025. Reportable segment income of $254 million was flat compared to 2024, and ROS was 23.9 percent, an increase of 130 basis points when compared to 2024.
Pool sales were up 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 9 percent in the fourth quarter. Reportable segment income of $132 million was up 11 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and ROS was 33.6 percent, a decrease of 20 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Pool sales were up 9 percent for the full year of 2025 compared to sales for 2024. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 7 percent in 2025. Reportable segment income of $527 million was up 11 percent compared to 2024, and ROS was 33.8 percent, an increase of 60 basis points when compared to 2024.
Full year net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $815 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $748 million.
Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025. Pentair previously announced on December 15, 2025 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on February 6, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2026. This $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend reflects an approximate 8 percent increase in the Company's regular cash dividend rate as compared to $0.25 per share per quarter in 2025 and marks the 50th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 0.5 million shares for $50 million. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the company repurchased 2.3 million shares for $225.0 million. As of December 31, 2025, we had $1.0 billion available for share repurchases under our share repurchase authorization.
OUTLOOK
Mr. Stauch concluded, "We expect 2026 to deliver another year of sales and earnings growth and margin expansion as we leverage our Pentair Business System tools, including Transformation and 80/20, and continue to actively manage our balanced and resilient water portfolio. We believe we are in a solid financial position and expect to continue our disciplined capital allocation strategy as we invest in future growth across our businesses. We look forward to providing an update on our long-term outlook at our upcoming Investor Day on March 4th where you will hear more about our growth initiatives, the Pentair Business System, award-winning product launches and innovation."
The Company is introducing 2026 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $4.94 to $5.09, up 26 percent to 30 percent; and on an adjusted basis of approximately $5.25 to $5.40. This is an increase of 7 percent to 10 percent compared to 2025 adjusted EPS. The Company anticipates full year 2026 sales to be up approximately 3 percent to 4 percent on a reported basis.
In addition, the Company introduces first quarter 2026 GAAP EPS of approximately $1.07 to $1.10 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $1.15 to $1.18. The Company expects first quarter sales to be up approximately 1 percent to 2 percent on a reported basis compared to first quarter 2025.
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
In millions, except per-share data
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net sales
1,020.5
972.9
4,176.0
4,082.8
Cost of goods sold
608.7
595.3
2,485.7
2,484.0
Gross profit
411.8
377.6
1,690.3
1,598.8
% of net sales
40.4
38.8
40.5
39.2
Selling, general and administrative
184.3
160.7
736.9
701.4
% of net sales
18.1
16.5
17.6
17.2
Research and development
22.5
21.8
95.9
93.6
% of net sales
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.3
Operating income
205.0
195.1
857.5
803.8
% of net sales
20.1
20.1
20.5
19.7
Other expense (income)
Loss on sale of business
26.3
Other expense (income)
3.2
(4.5
5.3
(3.7
Net interest expense
17.4
15.2
69.4
88.6
% of net sales
1.7
1.6
1.7
2.2
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
184.4
184.4
756.5
718.9
Provision for income taxes
22.6
18.0
107.0
93.3
Effective tax rate
12.3
9.8
14.1
13.0
Net income from continuing operations
161.8
166.4
649.5
625.6
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
4.3
4.3
(0.2
Net income
166.1
166.4
653.8
625.4
Earnings per ordinary share
Basic
Continuing operations
0.99
1.01
3.96
3.78
Discontinued operations
0.03
0.03
Basic earnings per ordinary share
1.02
1.01
3.99
3.78
Diluted
Continuing operations
0.98
0.99
3.93
3.74
Discontinued operations
0.03
0.03
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
1.01
0.99
3.96
3.74
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
163.4
165.2
164.1
165.6
Diluted
164.7
166.8
165.5
167.1
Cash dividends paid per ordinary share
0.25
0.23
1.00
0.92
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
In millions
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
101.6
118.7
Accounts receivable, net
673.2
565.2
Inventories
632.6
610.9
Other current assets
134.4
141.3
Total current assets
1,541.8
1,436.1
Property, plant and equipment, net
376.8
358.8
Other assets
Goodwill
3,538.1
3,286.6
Intangibles, net
1,073.3
1,033.8
Other non-current assets
338.8
331.2
Total other assets
4,950.2
4,651.6
Total assets
6,868.8
6,446.5
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Current maturities of short-term borrowings
9.3
Accounts payable
301.5
272.8
Employee compensation and benefits
120.1
116.2
Other current liabilities
537.7
496.8
Total current liabilities
959.3
895.1
Other liabilities
Long-term debt
1,638.6
1,638.7
Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits
58.8
61.6
Deferred tax liabilities
47.5
44.4
Other non-current liabilities
295.4
243.8
Total liabilities
2,999.6
2,883.6
Equity
3,869.2
3,562.9
Total liabilities and equity
6,868.8
6,446.5
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Years ended December 31
In millions
2025
2024
Operating activities
Net income
653.8
625.4
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(4.3
0.2
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(1.0
(1.9
Depreciation
59.6
60.3
Amortization
58.1
54.3
Deferred income taxes
(4.3
(11.4
Loss on sale of business
26.3
Share-based compensation
37.0
39.7
Asset impairment and write-offs
49.1
17.6
Pension and other post-retirement expense
6.9
0.1
Pension and other post-retirement contributions
(10.6
(12.0
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions
Accounts receivable
(93.1
(11.2
Inventories
(36.9
53.6
Other current assets
(0.7
14.1
Accounts payable
20.5
(3.7
Employee compensation and benefits
(3.7
(5.0
Other current liabilities
26.1
(48.7
Other non-current assets and liabilities
32.0
(4.5
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
814.8
766.9
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
(0.2
Net cash provided by operating activities
814.8
766.7
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(68.8
(74.4
Purchase of investments
(18.0
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
2.4
0.6
Payments upon the settlement of net investment hedges
(28.9
(5.8
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(292.1
(108.0
Other
0.9
Net cash used for investing activities
(404.5
(187.6
Financing activities
Net (repayments) receipts of short-term borrowings
(9.3
9.3
Net borrowings of revolving long-term debt
268.2
9.5
Repayments of long-term debt
(269.3
(362.5
Debt issuance costs
(2.2
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
(0.6
18.4
Repurchases of ordinary shares
(225.0
(150.0
Dividends paid
(164.3
(152.3
Payments upon the settlement of cross currency swaps
(9.1
Net cash used for financing activities
(402.5
(636.7
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(24.9
6.0
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(17.1
(51.6
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
118.7
170.3
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
101.6
118.7
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP Operating Activities Cash Flow to the Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Years ended December 31
In millions
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
814.8
766.9
Capital expenditures
(68.8
(74.4
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
2.4
0.6
Free cash flow from continuing operations
748.4
693.1
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
(0.2
Free cash flow
748.4
692.9
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
2025
In millions
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Net sales
Flow
367.9
397.3
394.0
394.4
1,553.6
Water Solutions
258.2
298.3
273.3
232.3
1,062.1
Pool
383.9
427.2
354.3
393.4
1,558.8
Reportable segment net sales
1,010.0
1,122.8
1,021.6
1,020.1
4,174.5
Corporate and other
0.4
0.3
0.4
0.4
1.5
Net Sales
1,010.4
1,123.1
1,022.0
1,020.5
4,176.0
Reportable segment income (loss)
Flow
83.6
93.1
95.3
90.1
362.1
Water Solutions
60.7
70.2
68.4
54.6
253.9
Pool
126.0
152.7
116.2
132.2
527.1
Reportable segment income
270.3
316.0
279.9
276.9
1,143.1
Corporate and other
(27.8
(19.3
(17.3
(25.2
(89.6
Adjusted operating income
242.5
296.7
262.6
251.7
1,053.5
Return on sales
Flow
22.7
23.4
24.2
22.8
23.3
Water Solutions
23.5
23.5
25.0
23.5
23.9
Pool
32.8
35.7
32.8
33.6
33.8
Adjusted return on sales
24.0
26.4
25.7
24.7
25.2
2024
In millions
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Net sales
Flow
384.3
396.8
372.2
360.7
1,514.0
Water Solutions
273.1
310.5
289.5
257.9
1,131.0
Pool
359.5
391.5
331.4
353.7
1,436.1
Reportable segment net sales
1,016.9
1,098.8
993.1
972.3
4,081.1
Corporate and other
0.3
0.5
0.3
0.6
1.7
Net Sales
1,017.2
1,099.3
993.4
972.9
4,082.8
Reportable segment income (loss)
Flow
77.3
84.4
82.8
73.6
318.1
Water Solutions
55.6
72.9
64.4
62.2
255.1
Pool
110.8
133.6
112.7
119.4
476.5
Reportable segment income
243.7
290.9
259.9
255.2
1,049.7
Corporate and other
(26.4
(19.5
(20.7
(23.9
(90.5
Adjusted operating income
217.3
271.4
239.2
231.3
959.2
Return on sales
Flow
20.1
21.3
22.2
20.4
21.0
Water Solutions
20.4
23.5
22.2
24.1
22.6
Pool
30.8
34.1
34.0
33.8
33.2
Adjusted return on sales
21.4
24.7
24.1
23.8
23.5
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ended December 31, 2025
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
In millions, except per-share data
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Net sales
1,010.4
1,123.1
1,022.0
1,020.5
4,176.0
Operating income
203.1
217.7
231.7
205.0
857.5
Return on sales
20.1
19.4
22.7
20.1
20.5
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
10.5
10.4
0.2
10.2
31.3
Transformation costs
9.1
12.5
10.8
8.4
40.8
Intangible amortization
14.2
14.3
13.9
15.7
58.1
Legal accrual adjustments and settlements
11.6
11.6
Asset impairment and write-offs
5.2
41.8
1.5
0.6
49.1
Deal-related costs and expenses
4.1
4.1
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.4
0.4
0.2
1.0
Adjusted operating income
242.5
296.7
262.6
251.7
1,053.5
Adjusted return on sales
24.0
26.4
25.7
24.7
25.2
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
154.9
148.5
184.3
161.8
649.5
Loss on sale of business
26.3
26.3
Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss
2.4
2.4
Adjustments to operating income
39.0
79.0
30.5
46.5
195.0
Income tax adjustments
(9.7
(23.3
(9.5
(16.0
(58.5
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
184.2
230.5
205.3
194.7
814.7
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.93
0.90
1.12
0.98
3.93
Adjustments
0.18
0.49
0.12
0.20
0.99
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
1.11
1.39
1.24
1.18
4.92
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2026
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
Forecast
In millions, except per-share data
First
Full
Net sales
approx
Up 1% 2%
approx
Up 3% 4%
Operating income
approx
Up 13% 17%
approx
Up 21% 25%
Adjustments:
Intangible amortization
approx
16
approx
62
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
approx
1
approx
4
Adjusted operating income
approx
Up 2% 5%
approx
Up 5% 8%
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
approx
$177 $182
approx
$815 $840
Adjustments to operating income
approx
16
approx
62
Income tax adjustments
approx
(3
approx
(11
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
approx
$190 $195
approx
$866 $891
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
approx
$1.07 $1.10
approx
$4.94 $5.09
Adjustments
approx
0.08
approx
0.31
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
approx
$1.15- $1.18
approx
$5.25 $5.40
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Reportable Segment
For the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
Q4 Net Sales Growth
Full Year Net Sales Growth
Core
Currency
Acq. Div.
Total
Core
Currency
Acq. Div.
Total
Total Pentair
3.7
1.4
(0.2
4.9
1.9
0.5
(0.1
2.3
Flow
4.0
2.9
2.4
9.3
0.8
1.1
0.7
2.6
Water Solutions
(3.7
1.1
(7.3
(9.9
(2.6
0.5
(4.0
(6.1
Pool
8.9
0.1
2.2
11.2
6.5
2.0
8.5
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ended December 31, 2024
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
In millions, except per-share data
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Net sales
1,017.2
1,099.3
993.4
972.9
4,082.8
Operating income
180.8
248.0
179.9
195.1
803.8
Return on sales
17.8
22.6
18.1
20.1
19.7
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
4.6
5.9
23.4
3.1
37.0
Transformation costs
17.0
11.8
12.6
10.7
52.1
Intangible amortization
13.5
13.4
13.5
13.9
54.3
Legal accrual adjustments and settlements
(0.3
(7.9
0.7
(7.5
Asset impairment and write-offs
0.8
8.5
8.3
17.6
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.9
0.2
0.6
0.2
1.9
Adjusted operating income
217.3
271.4
239.2
231.3
959.2
Adjusted return on sales
21.4
24.7
24.1
23.8
23.5
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
133.5
186.1
139.6
166.4
625.6
Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market gain
(5.3
(5.3
Other (income) expense
(0.5
0.1
(0.4
Adjustments to operating income
35.6
23.2
58.7
36.0
153.5
Income tax adjustments
(11.3
(5.4
(15.4
(17.6
(49.7
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
157.8
203.9
182.4
179.6
723.7
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.80
1.11
0.84
0.99
3.74
Adjustments
0.14
0.11
0.25
0.09
0.59
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
0.94
1.22
1.09
1.08
4.33
