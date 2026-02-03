

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, Merck now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.15 per share on sales between $65.5 billion and $67.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.63 per share on sales of $67.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



