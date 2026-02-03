KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV), today announced that the Compensation Committee of KalVista's Board of Directors granted six newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 96,750 shares of KalVista common stock on February 1, 2026 as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with KalVista. The options have an exercise price that is equal to the closing price of KalVista common stock on the first day a closing price is reported following the grant date.

One-fourth of the options vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vest in equal monthly installments over the next three years, in each case subject to the new employee's continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of KalVista's Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. The KalVista team discovered and developed EKTERLY-the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE)-and continues to work closely with the global HAE community to improve treatment and care for this disease around the world. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

