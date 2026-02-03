Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A40U85 | ISIN: SE0023135298 | Ticker-Symbol: ZR5
Stuttgart
03.02.26 | 14:02
11,200 Euro
-0,97 % -0,110
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 10:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NOBA Bank Group AB (publ): NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) completes the acquisition of DBT Capital AB

NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) ("NOBA"), one of the leading specialist banks in Europe, has completed the acquisition of DBT Capital AB ("DBT"), a player in the Swedish market for lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
On 18 December 2025, NOBA announced that the company had entered into an agreement with the owners of DBT to acquire all shares in DBT. All conditions for the transaction have now been fulfilled, and the acquisition was completed on 2 February 2026. The purchase price amounts to a total of SEK 397 million.

The operations of DBT will continue to be conducted under the DBT brand and, for the time being, will be reported under the "Other" segment.

Financial impact on NOBA

In addition to previously communicated financial effects, NOBA confirms that the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) is expected to be negatively affected by approximately 0.3 percentage points as a result of the acquisition.

Transaction costs of SEK 15 million will impact NOBA's results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Rickard Strand, Head of Investor Relations
press@noba.bank
About NOBA Bank Group

With a diversified offering through our three brands - Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian and Svensk Hypotekspension - and over two million customers, we have the size, knowledge and scalability required to enable financial health for more people. NOBA provides specialized, customer-centric financial offerings that are sustainable for the individual, the bank and society at large, today and in the future. The NOBA group has around 700 full-time employees and is active in eight markets. As of 26 September 2025, the NOBA share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Read more about NOBA and our brands at www.noba.bank.

About DBT Capital AB

DBT was founded in 2017 with the ambition to provide small and medium-sized enterprises with better conditions to grow and become successful. DBT offers long-term business loans of SEK 3-35 million to Swedish limited companies in all industries. Broad internal expertise, combined with an advanced platform for real-time data analysis, enables faster processing and better analysis. DBT is a registered financial institution with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF). www.dbt.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
