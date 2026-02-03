Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908668 | ISIN: US0311001004 | Ticker-Symbol: AK1
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 14:20
188,36 Euro
-2,57 % -4,96
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMETEK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMETEK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
184,50189,3214:34
184,50189,3214:31
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 12:56 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMETEK, Inc.: AMETEK Acquires LKC Technologies

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the acquisition of LKC Technologies, a leading provider of innovative technologies to enable the effective diagnosis and management of ophthalmic conditions.

LKC Technologies develops portable devices that help doctors test and monitor eye health. These innovative tools are designed to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy and other serious eye conditions that can lead to vision loss.

"We are excited to welcome LKC Technologies to AMETEK," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "LKC Technologies is an excellent strategic fit with our Ultra Precision Technologies Reichert business, providing attractive market expansion opportunities and creating a broader ophthalmic product portfolio. We look forward to leveraging our respective design and engineering capabilities to further advance patient eye healthcare together."

LKC Technologies is headquartered in Germantown, MD. They will join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG), a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of advanced analytical, test and measurement instrumentation for aerospace, medical, power, energy, research and industrial markets.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
[email protected]
Phone: 610-889-5247

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.