

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $166.1 million



The company's earnings totaled $166.1 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $166.4 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $194.7 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $1.021 billion from $972.9 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.15 To $ 1.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: 1 % To 2 %



