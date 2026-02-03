

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net earnings increased to $284.6 million from $142.4 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $2.42 versus $1.20 last year.



Adjusted net earnings increased to $186.6 million from $184.4 million in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.59 versus $1.56 last year.



On average, 8 analysts had expected the company to report $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income decreased 2 percent to $206 million from $210.7 million in the prior year.



Revenue increased to $1.71 billion from $1.59 billion in the previous year.



Further, the company said it has raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share growth outlook to 9% - 12%, from a previous range of 8% - 12%.



Earnings per share is expected to be at 32% - 36% growth for the fiscal year 2026.



The company also reaffirmed its adjusted operating income margin at 20% - 21%.



In the pre-market trading, Broadridge Financial Solutions is 2.35% higher at $203 on the New York Stock Exchange.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News