Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, Partners with Blue Shark Beverages to Expand Southern California Distribution

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), wholly owned subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, today announced a strategic brand management and distribution agreement with Blue Shark Beverages. Effective February 1, the relationship is expected to drive the retail expansion of BUZZ BOMB, a proprietary 50mg sublingual caffeine stick pack in four flavors, across key Southern California markets.

The rollout will debut in Palm Springs and surrounding cities in the Coachella Valley, followed by a phased expansion into the Los Angeles and San Diego metropolitan areas.

Blue Shark Beverages, a family-owned independent distributor, services retail channels throughout Southern California. By leveraging Blue Shark's established network, BUZZ BOMB aims to capture the growing "better-for-you" energy market with its portable, fast-acting caffeine product.

"We are thrilled to bring BUZZ BOMB to the premier resorts, hotels, and casinos of Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley," said Kara Topolsky, Founder and CEO of Blue Shark Beverage. "As the first to introduce this innovative sublingual energy supplement to our local market, we are especially excited for its debut at the upcoming Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals. Festival weekends are a marathon and BUZZ BOMB is the ultimate companion for fans who need instant energy to keep the celebration going."

"The demand for functional, health-conscious fitness supplements is accelerating as consumers pivot away from traditional sugary energy drinks and stomach-aggravating sodas," said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire. "Blue Shark Beverages has a proven track record of scaling emerging brands through superior service and deep regional expertise. This collaboration is a pivotal first step in our 2026 strategy to increase placement of our BUZZ BOMB product where our customers live, work and play, through a diversity of channels and geographic locations."

BUZZ BOMB Caffeine and Sublingual Delivery

According to Grandview Research , the global energy drinks market size was estimated at $79.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $125.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030. Energy drinks have become increasingly popular among fitness enthusiasts and athletes due to their ability to provide a quick energy boost.

Unlike traditional energy drinks, coffee, or soda, BUZZ BOMB utilizes a proprietary sublingual format delivered in a single-serving stick pack of dry powder sprinkled under the tongue. This method delivers pure caffeine quickly without the hassle of mixing with water or consuming typical caffeine sources like energy drinks, coffee, or soda.

BUZZ BOMB features 50mg of caffeine and is currently offered in four flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha. Designed for athletes, professionals, and the everyday person needing a rapid boost, BUZZ BOMB provides a precise amount of caffeine with the convenience of single-serving stick pack.

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB, or purchase product online, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a sublingual delivery method that can deliver supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; that the Company will be able to meet the deadlines or conditions imposed by the Hearings Panel or regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharmas-wholly-owned-subsidiary-buzz-bomb-caffeine-company-1132895