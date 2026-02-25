Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma's Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company Achieves Record Social Media Growth and Sales Surge Following World-Record Marathon Sponsorship

BUZZ BOMB captures over 400,000 views and a spike in online revenue driven by strategic brand expansion and Ashley Paulson's historic record at the Jackpot Ultra Running Festival.

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), today announced a massive expansion of its social media and digital marketing footprint for its wholly owned subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company. The initiative follows a successful strategic rebranding and a high-profile sponsorship of professional ultra-marathoner Ashley Paulson, whose recent world-record performance catalyzed a significant increase in brand visibility and consumer acquisition.

BUZZ BOMB-a caffeine supplement delivering a precise 50mg serving in convenient and flavorful stick packs-has seen its social media content surpass 400,000 views in a 48-hour period after the race. This digital momentum coincides with the brand's recent evolution, featuring a sleek modern website and science-forward packaging designed to appeal to high-performance athletes and everyday consumers alike.

The brand's visibility reached a fever pitch at the 2026 Jackpot Ultra Running Festival. BUZZ BOMB Brand Ambassador Ashley Paulson set a new women's world record during the USATF 100-Mile Road Championship, winning the event by over two hours with a staggering time of 12:19:34 (breaking the old record by more than 20 minutes). Competing in her signature pink ponytail and BUZZ BOMB gear, Paulson credited her use of BUZZ BOMB caffeine supplements for helping her maintain her 7:21 per mile pace throughout the 100-mile race. Ashley's accomplishments were highlighted in Runner's World and on the US Track and Field web sites. Runner's World featured an article about Ashley's record.

"We are thrilled that our brand ambassador, Ashley Paulson, achieved a first-place finish for women at the Jackpot Ultra Running Festival," said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma. "We didn't just want a face for the brand; we wanted an elite athlete who relies on our caffeine products to perform at the highest level possible. Ashley's world record-breaking win supports our belief that BUZZ BOMB is the ultimate tool for sustained performance."

Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company team members were there to cheer Ashley and in a post-race interview with her sponsor, she said, "Honestly, it doesn't feel real. I'm like, has this really happened? ... I worked so hard for it, but it came, it happened. Dreams come true, you just got to keep fighting for it and show up, put in the work, and then execute."

Ashley Paulson Wins the 2026 USATF 100-Mile Road Championship

BUZZ BOMB Caffeine Products

Unlike traditional energy drinks or pills, BUZZ BOMB is a new and exciting caffeine product delivered in a single-serving stick pack of dry powder sprinkled under the tongue. This method provides flavored caffeine quickly without the hassle of mixing with water or consuming typical caffeine sources like energy drinks, coffee, or soda.

BUZZ BOMB features 50mg of caffeine and is currently offered in four delicious flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha. Designed for athletes, professionals, and the everyday person needing a rapid boost, BUZZ BOMB provides a precise serving of caffeine in easy-to-use single serving stick packs.

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB, or purchase product online, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com or follows us on social media here:

BUZZ BOMB Variety Pack

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

