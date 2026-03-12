Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma's Subsidiary to Feature BUZZ BOMB at The Health & Fitness Show 2026

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire"), wholly owned subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, announces its participation at The Health & Fitness (HFA) Show, scheduled for March 16-18 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Aspire will feature its flagship caffeine product, BUZZ BOMB, at the New Product Zone, a premier area of the event highlighting innovative solutions for the global fitness industry. BUZZ BOMB, featuring 50mg of caffeine, is a fast-acting dry powder delivered in a single-serving stick pack designed to be sprinkled directly under the tongue. Unlike traditional energy drinks or pills, this serving method allows for a rapid caffeine boost without the need for water, mixing, or consuming large volumes of liquid.

"The HFA Show is the ideal venue to introduce our disruptive caffeine formula to the professionals shaping the future of health and wellness," said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma. "With BUZZ BOMB, we are raising the bar for performance and convenience, providing a clean, 50mg dose of caffeine that hits when athletes and fitness enthusiasts actually need it".

Key Product Highlights for HFA Attendees:

Rapid Absorption: Delivers non-diluted caffeine extremely quickly to the body.

Ultimate Portability: Slim, light, single-serving stick packs fit easily into gym bags or pockets.

Precision Control: Each pack contains 50mg serving of caffeine, ideal for managing intake.

Clean Energy: Formulated with natural fruit flavors and organic, natural, non-GMO caffeine, offering a high-performance alternative to sugary drinks.

The HFA Show 2026, one of the largest events in health and fitness, brings together thousands of fitness industry operators, suppliers, educators and investors for one of the sector's most influential global gatherings to discover the latest research, emerging trends, and innovative strategies underway in the global fitness industry. With more than 400 exhibitors and 10,000+ health and fitness professionals, the event presents opportunities for networking and marketing to retailers of innovative products like BUZZ BOMB

JOIN US AT HFA!

Date: March 16-18, 2026

Location: San Diego, CA

Join us for three days of innovative insights, industry networking, and discussions shaping the future of health and fitness.

Visit us at the show for BUZZ BOMB samples, insightful conversations, and a chance to connect directly with our team.

BUZZ BOMB Variety Pack

BUZZ BOMB Caffeine Products

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB, or purchase product online, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com or follows us on social media here:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ in our drug or supplement offerings include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug or supplement candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharmas-subsidiary-to-feature-buzz-bombtm-at-the-health-and-1146412