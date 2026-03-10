Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma's BUZZ BOMB Disrupts Energy Category with New Convenience Store Pack

Convenient Size at the Convenience Store

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire"), today announced that its subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, is expanding its retail footprint with the launch of the BUZZ BOMB Convenience Store Pack.

Convenience stores are where many of today's quick decisions happen, and the checkout counter plays a big role in those moments. By introducing BUZZ BOMB into that space, we are giving the consumer greater choice and making BUZZ BOMB easier to enjoy and more accessible. This expansion is part of Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company's broader strategy to evolve with people's needs, energize convenience retail and drive growth across the caffeine category.

The Lineup

The lineup includes the newly designed six-count "Fruit Blast" package containing two each of the following flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, and Peach Mango, allowing for packaging options that fit changing habits.

BUZZ BOMB Convenience Store Pack

The Caffeine Evolution: No Liquid, No Limits

BUZZ BOMB is a fast-acting dry powder delivered in a single-serving stick pack designed to be sprinkled directly under the tongue. Unlike traditional energy drinks or pills, this serving method allows for a rapid caffeine boost without the need for water, mixing, or consuming large volumes of liquid.

Key Product Highlights:

Precision Dosing: Each stick pack delivers 50mg serving of caffeine.

Ultimate Portability: Slim, light, single-serving packs fit easily into pockets, gym bags, or car consoles.

Six pack "Fruit Blast" Offering: Featuring two each of the following flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, and Peach Mango.

Clean Energy: Ideal for athletes, professionals, and students seeking a quick, affordable alternative to coffee or soda.

"We are redefining how the world consumes caffeine," said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma. "By moving into the convenience store sector, we are meeting our customers exactly where they need us-on the go, providing a precise, flavored caffeine hit that we believe works faster than a beverage."

The BUZZ BOMB Convenience Store Packs will begin appearing on shelves in select locations starting in May.

BUZZ BOMB Caffeine Products

Unlike traditional energy drinks or pills, BUZZ BOMB is a new and exciting caffeine product delivered in a single-serving stick pack of dry powder sprinkled under the tongue. This method provides flavored caffeine quickly without the hassle of mixing with water or consuming typical caffeine sources like energy drinks, coffee, or soda.

BUZZ BOMB features 50mg of caffeine and is currently offered in four delicious flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha. Designed for athletes, professionals, and the everyday person needing a rapid boost, BUZZ BOMB provides a precise serving of caffeine in easy-to-use single serving stick packs.

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB, or purchase product online, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com or follows us on social media here:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ in our drug or supplement offerings include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug or supplement candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharmas-buzz-bombtm-disrupts-energy-category-with-new-conve-1145449