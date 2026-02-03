Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (TSXV: DAR) ("Darelle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of OneKindly a new internal division of the Company established to extend Darelle's technology platform into additional nonprofit verticals, with an initial focus on pet-focused and animal welfare organizations.

Through the OneKindly division, Darelle is expanding its existing online fundraising infrastructure to deliver tailored fundraising and engagement solutions designed for nonprofit organizations with specialized needs. The platform will support customizable product-based fundraising campaigns, digital raffles, and donor engagement tools intended to improve fundraising performance and operational efficiency.

The nonprofit technology and pet care sectors both demonstrate strong growth trends that underscore the opportunity for OneKindly's platform. The global pet care market is projected to reach USD 496 billion by 2032, reflecting sustained growth in pet ownership and related services. Animal-focused organizations represent a substantial ecosystem in the United States, with an estimated 52,000 charities dedicated to animal causes. At the same time, the U.S. charitable giving market reached an estimated USD 592.5 billion in 2024, demonstrating broad donor support for nonprofit causes. The global online fundraising software market, a core addressable segment for OneKindly, is expected to grow from approximately USD 8.4 billion in 2024 to USD 15.57 billion by 2032, demonstrating increasing nonprofit adoption of modern digital fundraising solutions.

Alex Chieng, a director of the Company, will lead Darelle's pet-focused nonprofit technology initiative under the OneKindly division. Mr. Chieng is an entrepreneur in the pet health ecosystem with nearly a decade of experience building technology and services for veterinary care. He brings experience in scaling pet health platforms, forming strategic partnerships, and navigating complex regulated environments.

"OneKindly represents an important evolution of our platform. Said Dean Bethune, President and Chief Executive Officer of Darelle. "By extending our technology into new nonprofit verticals through an internal division, we can better support organizations with unique missions while continuing to build scalable, repeatable infrastructure for modern fundraising."

About Darelle Online Solutions Inc.

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. is a British Columbia corporation with its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Darelle.com is an online marketplace that has developed a technology platform enabling charitable and nonprofit organizations, including pet-focused and animal welfare organizations, to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle ticket and 50/50 draws completely online. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 Technology Issuer. The Company has a total of 7,841,189 common shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information on the Company can be found at www.darelle.com. Information regarding the OneKindly initiative is expected to be made available at www.onekindly.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements relating to the expansion of the Company's technology platform, the development and rollout of new products or initiatives, the establishment and growth of internal business divisions, the onboarding of nonprofit organizations, anticipated market opportunities, and the growth of the Company's business, are forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable as of the date hereof. However, forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Even if such actual results or developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company.

A number of factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the timing and successful execution of platform development and expansion initiatives, the ability to attract and onboard nonprofit partners, regulatory and compliance considerations applicable to charitable fundraising activities, competitive conditions, general market conditions, and other risks beyond the Company's control. Additional risk factors are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended August 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282443

Source: Darelle Online Solutions Inc.