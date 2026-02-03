ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech Signs Offer to Acquire a Second Virginia Based Land Surveying Firm, Strengthening Drone as a Service Access to Federal Government Opportunities within the D.C. Metro Area

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces it has signed an offer to acquire a three-decade-old Virginia-based land surveying company with established customers serving the Washington, D.C. metro area. When completed, this acquisition will strengthen ZenaTech's Drone as a Service presence in the region when combined with a previously announced acquisition. The Company plans to focus on expanding opportunities to offer its Drone as a Service (DaaS) solutions to multiple federal government agencies.

"The Washington, D.C. area is one of the most strategically important markets in the US, and this potential acquisition expands our Drone as a Service footprint in the D.C. metro area where we believe that there is great demand for advanced drone technology services to federal agencies that we believe we can best fill," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "This proposed acquisition strengthens our Drone as a Service capability in a region where demand for drone-based solutions continues to grow. Expanding our presence here positions ZenaTech to deepen relationships with federal, state, and municipal agencies and support long-term infrastructure and modernization initiatives.

"We believe we offer superior drone-based autonomy platforms that can help agencies perform vital inspection, surveying and compliance tasks more efficiently without the expense of their owning a fleet of drones. In addition, we expect this expansion into the D.C. metro area will lead to additional revenue-generating opportunities for our ZenaDrone platforms in the future," concluded Passley.

The Virginia-based land surveying company offers a broad range of commercial, industrial, and aviation infrastructure surveying services across the Washington, D.C. area, serving clients with complex regulatory and operational requirements. The integration of ZenaTech's drone-enabled technologies is expected to enable expanded applications such as real-time construction progress monitoring, advanced environmental and forestry mapping, and enhanced public works project management supporting faster project execution, improved data accuracy, and more efficient infrastructure planning.

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service platform provides business and government clients with on-demand or subscription-based access to faster and superior drone-based services for a host of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture services, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies currently using low-tech processes and ripe for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network of locations in communities anchored by existing customers and revenue, for next-gen drone integration designed for speed, precision, data, and safety benefits. The company is continuing to build its global business and network of locations as well as its integration of drones and new services.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for commercial, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

