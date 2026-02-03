xSuite Group has renewed the Clean Core certification (BTP-EXT-CC) for its AP automation solution xSuite Invoice. Around a year ago, it became the first product of its kind to receive this new SAP certification. In addition, xSuite Invoice has been certified for the scenario "SAP Certified Integration with GROW with SAP" (BTP-EXT-S/4PUB), once again placing xSuite among the pioneers. Among the solutions currently listed in the SAP CSD with BTP-EXT-S/4PUB certification, xSuite is again the only invoice provider.

Jan Schulze, Global Vice President Product Management at xSuite: "With these latest certifications, we again reaffirm our clear commitment to implementing Clean Core strategies and enabling a future-proof transition to SAP S/4HANA. For SAP customers, we provide a reliable, upgrade-safe foundation for automating invoice processes. xSuite offers an SAP-native, BTP-based, and Clean Core-oriented platform for automating accounts payable processes."

With the (re-)certifications, the xSuite is also meeting requirements from ongoing customer SAP BTP invoice projects. They show that, even in the public cloud, SAP customers continue to place particular importance on SAP-certified extensions. xSuite Invoice enables highly automated invoice processing in SAP, from document capture through approval. Thanks to a standards-based implementation on SAP BTP, customers benefit from low project effort and reduced maintenance.

Future-proof and technically clean by design

The renewed BTP-EXT-CC certification confirms for another year that the invoice workflow has been developed in compliance with SAP BTP and Clean Core principles. It reflects the requirements of organizations already running their invoice processes with xSuite on SAP BTP. The GROW with SAP certification demonstrates how closely xSuite Invoice integrates with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition SAP Cloud ERP and supports companies looking to start quickly and leanly in the cloud with GROW with SAP. xSuite Invoice is upgrade-ready, extensible, and cloud-native. For organizations planning to migrate from on-premises or private cloud to S/4HANA Public Cloud GROW with SAP, xSuite provides a clear path forward.

About xSuite

With offices in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, xSuite is a leading innovator in streamlining SAP-based P2P workflows. The company delivers software solutions and implementation services to more than 1,600 clients worldwide, positioning itself as a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and eliminating manual, paper-driven processes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203328453/en/

Contacts:

Dina Ziems

Senior Lead Marketing

Tel. +49 (0)4102 8838 871

dina.ziems@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com