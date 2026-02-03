Worksport Ltd. Announces Strategic Partnership With Potomac International Partners to Accelerate Federal Government and Commercial Market Adoption of Clean Energy Ecosystem

New Alliance Targets Department of War (DOW), FEMA and Global Commercial Fleet Sectors for SOLIS, COR and Aetherlux ZeroFrost Technologies

WEST SENECA, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based technology and manufacturing company focused on clean energy solutions and automotive accessories for consumer and reseller channels, today announced a strategic partnership with Potomac International Partners ("Potomac"), a premier bipartisan government relations and federal marketing firm. The partnership is designed to accelerate Worksport's entry into high-value government procurement channels, critical infrastructure projects, and large-scale commercial fleet integrations.

As Worksport transitions into mass-market execution, Potomac will lead the Company's government engagement strategy, leveraging a multidisciplinary team of experts with experience across six U.S. administrations. The partnership will focus on positioning Worksport's proprietary "nano-grid" ecosystem - the SOLIS solar tonneau cover and COR portable energy system-as mission-critical solutions for federal agencies including the Department of War (DOW), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the General Services Administration (GSA). Potomac will further look at defense, housing and industrial leads for the revolutionary Aetherlux Zerofrost integrated heat pump .

"Worksport has reached a stage where our technology is ready for the most demanding environments on earth," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "By partnering with Potomac, we are aligning our U.S.-designed energy solutions with the massive procurement needs of the 'Fortune One' - the U.S. Government. Our focus is on practical, resilient deployment for disaster response, contested logistics, and fleet decarbonization. This isn't just about advisory; it's about execution and capturing long-term institutional value."

Strategic Team Alignment

Potomac's advisory network for Worksport includes veteran leadership with direct experience in federal energy policy and industrial scaling:

Mark Cowan is a veteran public policy and government affairs strategist with over 35 years of experience counseling corporations, government entities, and foreign sovereigns on complex domestic and international regulatory, trade, and political challenges; he has led major consulting firms and held senior roles across private and public sectors, including service in multiple U.S. presidential administrations, the CIA, and the U.S. Air Force.

Phillip J. Bond is a widely recognized technology policy expert and government relations leader whose 25-plus?year career has spanned top roles in the Executive Branch where he served four Secretaries of Defense and as U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Technology, on Capitol Hill as leadership staff, and in industry, including leading the nation's largest technology trade association.

Troy Warshel: Former Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy; will align Worksport's Aetherlux and solar technologies with federal grid-resilience and "contested logistics" mandates.

Ambassador Ned L. Siegel: Former U.S. Ambassador and real estate developer with over $2 billion in institutional projects; will focus on building modernization and large-scale residential/industrial adoption of Aetherlux heat pumps.

To learn more about Potomac, its team, and its board of advisors, click here .

Product Potential & Market Pathways

The partnership will pursue specific pathways for Worksport's primary product lines:

SOLIS and COR Ecosystem: Targeted for the FEMA Authorized Equipment List (AEL) and DOW fleet mandates, providing silent, renewable power for emergency response and remote operations.

Aetherlux ZeroFrost Heat Pumps: Targeted for building modernization rebates and federal facility upgrades through the Department of Energy (DOE) and HUD, specifically for extreme-cold environments where traditional heat pumps lose efficiency.

Worksport is on track to provide substantial development updates on the Aetherlux heat pump and the SOLIS and COR systems during H1 2026.

About Potomac:

Potomac International Partners is a bi-partisan multidisciplinary consulting firm that matches ideas with needs and creates opportunities from challenges.

Led by Mark Cowan, Air Force veteran and former CIA operations officer, and Phillip Bond, former Undersecretary of Commerce for Technology and Capitol Hill leadership staff, the Potomac team has decades of expertise gained through presidentially appointed positions spanning the last six U.S. administrations, senior roles on Capitol Hill, and executive positions within influential private-sector firms. This expertise offers a rich playbook of knowledge of how governments and markets work, what makes stakeholders respond, how to mobilize influencers, and drive action.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com .

